John Wick Director to Work on Rainbow Six Movie Starring Michael B. Jordan

posted 2 hours ago

The director of the John Wick movies, Chad Stahelski, will direct the Rainbow Six movie, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The Rainbow Six movie is in production by Paramount and will star Michael B. Jordan. It is the follow up to Without Remorse, which released on Amazon Prime Video in April 2021. Paramount announced in 2018 it was working on two films based on the Tom Clancy universe.

Michael B. Jordan played John Clark in Without Remorse and will reprise the role in the Rainbow Six movie.

Rainbow Six was originally a Tom Clancy novel released in 1998, while the tactical shooter video game based on the novel released in the same year for PC and in 1999 for the PlayStation and Nintendo 64.

