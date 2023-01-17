Genshin Impact Update 3.4 Out Now - Adds New Area, Characters, Domains, and More - News

miHoYo has announced Version 3.4 update for Genshin Impact is now available.

The update adds a new area, new characters (Alhaitham and Yaoyao), new domains, new equipment, a new weapon, new outfits, new enemies, and more.

View a trailer of the update below:

Read the patch notes below:

Compensation Details

Maintenance Compensation: Primogems ×300 (60 Primogems per hour the servers are down)

Primogems ×300 (60 Primogems per hour the servers are down) Issue Fix Compensation: Primogems ×300 (please refer to the relevant compensation mail for more details)

Scope of Compensation

Maintenance Compensation: Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before 2023/01/18 06:00:00. Please claim before the end of Version 3.4.

Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before 2023/01/18 06:00:00. Issue Fix Compensation: Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before 2023/01/18 06:00:00. Please claim the compensation mail before 2023/01/21 06:00:00.

Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before 2023/01/18 06:00:00.

Our developers will distribute compensation to Travelers via in-game mail within five hours after the update maintenance is finished. The mail will expire after 30 days, so don’t forget to claim the attached compensation in time.

Update Schedule

Update maintenance begins 2023/01/18 06:00:00 and is estimated to take five hours.

How to Update Game Client

PC: Close the game, open the Genshin Impact Launcher, and click Update.

Close the game, open the Genshin Impact Launcher, and click Update. iOS: Open the App Store and tap Update.

Open the App Store and tap Update. Android: Open the game and follow the directions on-screen.

Open the game and follow the directions on-screen. PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4: Highlight Genshin Impact from the Home Screen, press the OPTIONS button and select “Check for Update.”

Please do not hesitate to contact Customer Service if you encounter any issues installing the new version. We will do our very best to resolve the issue.

Update Details

I. New Area

New Area “Desert of Hadramaveth” Now Available The desert’s border stretches on. Legend has it that between the countless scimitar-shaped ravines that cut across the desert plain, a lost city of old lies hidden with a wandering tribe seeking refuge in its ruins. Perhaps among the incessant sandstorms that seem to erode all things encompassed by history, a story lost in time awaits to be uncovered… New Area: In Version 3.4, the area, Desert of Hadramaveth in the Sumeru region will be available. New Daily Commissions in the Desert of Hadramaveth have been added. In addition, there will be new Fishing Points and “Radiant Spincrystals” in this new area.



II. New Characters

5-Star Character “Admonishing Instruction” Alhaitham (Dendro) Vision: Dendro Weapon: Sword The current scribe of the Sumeru Akademiya, a man endowed with extraordinary intelligence and talent. He lives free — free from the searching eyes of ordinary people, anyway. Elemental Skill “Universality: An Elaboration on Form” Using his Elemental Skill “Universality: An Elaboration on Form,” Alhaitham rushes forward. Holding the skill enters Aiming Mode to adjust the direction of Alhaitham’s rush attack, dealing Dendro DMG to nearby opponents when the rush ends, causing a Chisel-Light Mirror to form. When he possesses Chisel-Light Mirrors, Alhaitham’s Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will be converted to Dendro DMG that cannot be overridden. When attacks of the aforementioned kinds hit opponents, the Chisel-Light Mirrors will unleash a Projection Attack that deals AoE Dendro DMG based on the number of Mirrors on the field. The Chisel-Light Mirrors will disappear one after the other over time, and will all disappear when Alhaitham leaves the field. Elemental Burst “Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena” Using his Elemental Burst “Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena,” Alhaitham creates a Particular Binding Field and deals multiple instances of AoE Dendro DMG. If Chisel-Light Mirrors exist when this ability is unleashed, all such Mirrors will be consumed and increase the number of DMG instances dealt. 2s after this ability is unleashed, if 0/1/2/3 Mirrors were consumed, Alhaitham will generate 3/2/1/0 new Mirrors in turn.

4-Star Character “Burgeoning Grace” Yaoyao (Dendro) Vision: Dendro Weapon: Polearm Streetward Rambler’s youngest disciple. A gentle and caring “little adult.” Elemental Skill “Raphanus Sky Cluster” Using her Elemental Skill “Raphanus Sky Cluster,” Yaoyao calls upon “Yuegui: Throwing Mode.” Yuegui: Throwing Mode” throws out White Jade Radishes that will explode upon hitting characters or opponents, dealing Dendro DMG to opponents within a certain AoE, and healing characters within that same AoE based on Yaoyao’s Max HP. If a radish does not hit either an opponent or a character, the radish will remain where it is and explode on contact with a character or opponent, or will explode after its duration expires. Elemental Burst “Moonjade Descent” Using her Elemental Burst “Moonjade Descent,” Yaoyao summons “Yuegui: Jumping Mode” at intervals until their limit has been reached. White Jade Radishes generated by Yuegui: Jumping Mode will heal all nearby party members, and the Dendro DMG that they deal will be viewed as Elemental Burst DMG. The Adeptal Legacy state will also increase Yaoyao’s SPD and Dendro RES. The Adeptal Legacy state will end once Yaoyao is off-field, and all remaining Yuegui: Jumping Mode will be cleared once this state ends.



III. New Domains

Domain: Fane of Panjvahe The significance of oases lies in the embrace of the desert. The oasis dwellers have never been oblivious to this. Thus did the ancestors in Gurabad build the hermitage for the Lord of Desert. Through the sandstorm-shrouded past and present, this hermitage has become an asylum for countless desert dwellers, among whom are some bandits as well… Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 28 or above and fulfill certain criteria. Challenge the Domain to obtain rewards such as Primogems and Dendro Sigils.

Domain: City of the Deceased The then-lords of Gurabad regarded death as the only path to the desert’s sacred destination. In order to prevent the wretched from defiling this pilgrimage, they buried the unnamed tomb deep underground… But now, this place has become nothing but a paradise for Wenut and Fungi. Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 32 or above and fulfill certain criteria. Challenge the Domain to obtain rewards such as Primogems and Dendro Sigils.



IV. New Equipment

New Weapon Light of Foliar Incision (5-Star Sword) CRIT Rate is increased by 4%. After Normal Attacks deal Elemental DMG, the Foliar Incision effect will be obtained, increasing DMG dealt by Normal Attacks and Elemental Skills by 120% of Elemental Mastery. This effect will disappear after 28 DMG instances or 12s. You can obtain Foliar Incision once every 12s. During the event wish “Epitome Invocation,” the event-exclusive 5-star weapon Light of Foliar Incision (Sword) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



V. New Outfits

Kamisato Ayaka: Springbloom Missive Ayaka’s travel outfit. Its design is based on the Fontaine dresses depicted in light novel illustrations and seems to reflect the lifestyle of proper ladies who live in that nation. After the Version 3.4 update—2023/02/27 03:59:59, during this period, Kamisato Ayaka’s outfit “Springbloom Missive” will be available for purchase in the Character Outfit Shop at a limited-time discount. During the discount period, the price of the outfit is 1,350 Genesis Crystals. The price will revert to 1,680 Genesis Crystals after the limited-time discount ends. The outfit can only be purchased once.

Lisa: A Sobriquet Under Shade An outfit Lisa had someone commission for her when she revisited Sumeru. A perfect balance between practicality and elegance, the dress bears a resemblance to Lisa’s old uniform from the Akademiya days. During Version 3.4, Travelers can obtain Lisa’s outfit “A Sobriquet Under Shade” for free by participating in the limited-time “Second Blooming” event. After Version 3.4 is over, Travelers can buy the outfit in the Character Outfit Shop.



VI. New Main Story

1. New Story Quest Alhaitham’s Story Quest – Vultur Volans Chapter: Act I “The Illusions of the Mob.” Permanently available after the Version 3.4 update. Quest Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above. Complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises.”

2. New World Quests New World Quests: “The Dirge of Bilqis,” “Her Foes Rage Like Great Waters…,” “Tadhla the Falcon,” “Apocalypse Lost,” “Rejoice With Me, for What Was Lost Is Now Found” and more. *After fulfilling certain criteria, the World Quest “Her Foes Rage Like Great Waters…” will be available on 2023/02/06 04:00:00.



VII. New Enemies

Setekh Wenut An eyeless predator that dwells within the depths of the desert and uses sound and vibrations to seek out its prey. It can use the power of Anemo to a certain extent, which allows it to leave the ground when in combat and enter a floating state. While floating, it can fire Windbite Bullets. Attacks from elements that may react with Anemo can destroy Windbite Bullets, which will temporarily decrease the corresponding Elemental RES of the Setekh Wenut. After 2 Windbite Bullets are destroyed in succession, the Setekh Wenut will be brought down from its floating state. Located at Desert of Hadramaveth.

Consecrated Red Vulture, Consecrated Scorpion, and Consecrated Flying Serpent Lifeforms that became twisted and warped by eating some great being. During combat, they will enter the powerful Phagocytic form. Some of their attacks will unleash Phagocytic Energy Blocks. Use the corresponding elemental attacks to destroy these Energy Blocks to absorb the power within them, which can then be unleashed when attacking the Consecrated Beasts, dealing significant DMG and paralyzing the creatures temporarily.

Eremite Scorching Loremaster and Eremite Floral Ring-Dancer Warriors that may be found in one of the many scattered mercenary groups that hail from the desert. They will unleash the ominous spirit contained within their body to fight alongside them after taking a certain amount of damage. This will cause them to enter an Infused Form. Defeat these spirits and they will enter a weakened state for a fixed amount of time thereafter.



VIII. Other Additions

New Recipes: Sumeru’s Lambad’s Tavern: Sabz Meat Stew and Scented Meat Balls Alhaitham’s specialty: “Ideal Circumstance” Yaoyao’s specialty: “Qingce Household Dish”

New “Sumeru: The Gilded Desert – Series II” Achievement category added , new Achievements added to the “Wonders of the World” category.

, new Achievements added to the “Wonders of the World” category. New Namecards: “Alhaitham: Enlightenment”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Alhaitham. “Yaoyao: Yuegui”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Yaoyao. “Celebration: Lenticular Clouds”: Obtained from event. “Travel Notes: Rhythm and Rhyme”: Reward obtained via the BP system. “Achievement: Sandstorm”: Reward for completing all achievements under “Sumeru: The Gilded Desert – Series II.”

Adds some prompts for loading screens .

. New Animal: Flying Serpent.

Flying Serpent. Added Sets 15 to 20 of “Paimon’s Paintings” chat emojis.

of “Paimon’s Paintings” chat emojis. “Genius Invokation TCG” Gameplay Update: New Match History function: Players can now review their actions in the previous turns. New Character Cards: Klee and Beidou, and their corresponding Talent cards. New invitation duels and guest challenges added to the Player List.

Adds markers for Teleport Waypoints and Domains in non-outdoor areas on the map.

The gadget “Launch Tube” and other fireworks can now be purchased from the NPC Granny Shan in Liyue Harbor.

Consecrated Scorpions and Scorpions are added to the area around the Serpent’s Head in Yashiori Island.

Tree of Dreams, Vanarana: Increase in the Level Cap of Tree of Dreams to Level 40.

Spiral Abyss Floor 11 Ley Line Disorders changed to: All characters in the party gain a 75% Dendro DMG Bonus. Updated the monster lineup on Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss. Updated the monster lineup on Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss. Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 3.4, the three Lunar Phases will be as follows: Phase I: Thorn-Twisted Moon The Dendro RES and Electro RES will be decreased by 30% for opponents that are under the Quickened state. This effect will be removed 2s after the Quickened state ends. Phase II: Verdant Moon After a character deals Dendro DMG to opponents through Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Plunging Attack, Elemental Skill, or Elemental Burst, the character will gain one stack of Verdant Vigor: DMG dealt by the character will be increased by 8% for 6s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1s. Max 6 stacks. Each stack’s duration is counted independently. Phase III: Luxuriant Moon When a character triggers a Spread or Aggravate reaction on an opponent, a shockwave will be unleashed at the opponent’s position, dealing True DMG. A shockwave can be unleashed this way every 3s.



Adjustments and Optimizations

System

In “Mystic Offering,” the selected Artifacts will not be cleared after switching the Artifact Strongbox.

In “Mystic Offering,” a second confirmation pop-up window has been added when selecting an enhanced Artifact.

Optimizes the filtering criteria of Artifacts in “Mystic Offering.”

In “Mystic Offering,” Artifacts can be selected in batches by scrolling.

Audio

Optimizes the sound of some Elemental Reaction effects in Genius Invokation TCG.

Adjusts the playback logic when characters’ weather-related and standby voice-overs are triggered at the same time.

Characters

Optimizes the appearance of Yelan’s hands in her model.

Adjusts the appearance of Dori’s legs in her character illustration.

Genius Invokation TCG

Adds a function to end turn using a controller when playing Genius Invokation TCG. While using a controller, when the cursor is hovering, hold the X button on the PC and PlayStation 4 or the Circle button on the PlayStation 5 to end the turn (using the Dualsense and DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controllers as examples).

Adds L1 and R1 button prompts when using a controller to play Genius Invokation TCG (using the Dualsense or DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controllers as examples).

Adjusts the number of charges and Elemental Dice required, as well as DMG dealt by the Elemental Burst for the Character Card “Yoimiya” in Genius Invokation TCG: the number of charges required has increased from 2 to 3, the number of dice required has increased from 3 Pyro Dice to 4, and “Deals 3 Pyro DMG…” has been adjusted to “Deals 4 Pyro DMG…”

Adjusts the DMG dealt by the Elemental Skills “Blustering Blade” and “Frosty Assault” of the Character Card “Maguu Kenki” in Genius Invokation TCG: these two Elemental Skills will no longer deal DMG, and will only summon “Shadowsword: Lone Gale” and “Shadowsword: Galloping Frost,” respectively.

Adjusts the effect of the Event Card “Minty Meat Rolls” in Genius Invokation TCG: this effect can now trigger up to 3 times.

Adjusts the number of uses for the Team Combat Status “Catalyzing Field” in Genius Invokation TCG: the number has decreased from 3 to 2.

Adjusts the number of Elemental Dice required for the “Floral Sidewinder” Talent Card in Genius Invokation TCG: the number required has been increased from 3 Dendro Dice to 4.

Optimizes the appearance of some Character Card faces in Genius Invokation TCG.

Optimizes the special effects of the shielding effects for cards when playing Genius Invokation TCG on mobile.

Optimizes the animation effect when a new Character Card is played in Genius Invokation TCG.

Other

Adjusts the description of the achievement “A Well-Trained Archaeologist.”

Adjusts the number of Teleport Waypoints required to unlock the achievement “Over Sandstorms and Mirages (I).” The original total number of Teleport Waypoints required to be unlocked is 26, and is now adjusted to 27 (if the achievement has been completed, the completion status of the achievement remains unchanged).

Adjusts the rules for obtaining the Elemental Resonance effects: when there are four characters in your party, or four or more characters in your party due to trial characters, Elemental Resonance will take effect as normal, with the specific Elemental Resonance effect determined by the corresponding elements of the first through fourth characters in your party (prior to the adjustment, Elemental Resonance would not take effect if a Trial Character was present).

Removed the second confirmation pop-up window for skipping the cutscene for the second phase of the “Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal” boss fight. Now, clicking “skip” will directly skip the cutscene without a need for confirmation.

Adjusts the height range for triggering some Random Events.

Bug Fixes

Quests

Fixes an issue where some NPCs were positioned abnormally when listening to dialogue in the Daily Commission “A Novel Idea.”

Fixes an issue with the World Quest “The Blessings of The Seven” whereby Paimon’s Korean voice-overs could not be played properly.

Fixes an issue with the World Quest “Storytelling Method” whereby under specific circumstances, you are unable to continue normally with its objective “Talk to Junkichi.”

Enemies

Adjusts the borders of the open world combat area for the boss Aeonblight Drake to fix the issue whereby it has a probability of abnormally leaving combat in certain locations.

Fixes an issue whereby the AoE of the spiral attacks of the bosses Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network and Primal Construct: Repulsor is too large.

Characters

Fixes an issue whereby the Wanderer is still able to use his Elemental Skill in certain scenarios where the use of skills is not allowed.

Wanderer is still able to use his Elemental Skill in certain scenarios where the use of skills is not allowed. Fixes an issue with the Wanderer whereby the special effects of his third Normal Attack would display abnormally.

Fixes an issue with the Wanderer whereby in his hovering state, when canceling his sprint, the game screen will lag abnormally.

Fixes an issue with the Wanderer whereby under certain circumstances, after he casts his Elemental Skill, its generated effects behind him would persist abnormally after his hovering state has expired.

Fixes an issue whereby when Arataki Itto casts his Elemental Burst again while in his “Raging Oni King” state, there is a small chance that the Elemental Burst will not work properly.

Fixes an issue with Arataki Itto whereby under certain circumstances, when tapping to cast his Elemental Skill, he would throw Ushi too far (i.e.: the same distance as holding to cast his Elemental Skill).

Fixes an issue with Faruzan whereby her arrow shots would fail to alert the enemy.

Fixes an issue with Kuki Shinobu’s Lv. 4 Constellation whereby the AoE Electro DMG dealt by the effect is unable to hit some enemies.

Fixes an issue whereby the special effects of Hu Tao’s Elemental Burst upon hitting enemies would be displayed abnormally. After the fix, the special effects will be displayed normally on PS5™ and PS4™ Base. When graphic settings are set to Low/Lowest on PC, iOS, Android, and on PS4™ Pro devices, the associated effects will not be displayed.

Fixes an issue with Nahida whereby when casting her Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill in succession, the enabled Motion Blur effect would abnormally fail.

Fixes an issue whereby some characters with skills and attacks involving trajectory would have a small chance for their trajectory’s path to be affected abnormally.

Genius Invokation TCG

Fixes an issue in Genius Invokation TCG whereby when consuming cards for Elemental Tuning under certain circumstances, the previews of the converted Elemental Dice would appear abnormally.

Fixes an issue in Genius Invokation TCG whereby the enemy Hydro Abyss Mage’s Mist Bubble skill would be abnormally affected by the Talent Card “Chaotic Entropy,” and deal increased DMG.

Fixes some environment icon display errors in Genius Invokation TCG.

Fixes an issue in Genius Invokation TCG whereby there were errors in the text description of some cards. Some of the descriptions have been made uniform.

Fixes an issue whereby when using a controller to play Genius Invokation TCG, if the number of current Elemental Dice is exactly 3, you are unable to choose which dice you want to convert when consuming cards for Elemental Tuning.

Optimizes the effects displayed when the opponent draws cards in Genius Invokation TCG.

Optimizes the display time of dialogue during a Genius Invokation TCG match.

System

Fixes an issue in Co-Op Mode whereby after the character entered Uyuu Restaurant, their location icon on other players’ mini-maps did not match their actual location.

Co-Op Mode whereby after the character entered Uyuu Restaurant, their location icon on other players’ mini-maps did not match their actual location. Fixes an issue whereby when playing on a mobile device, the amount of DMG a character deals while in combat may have a small chance to not display properly.

Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby the party setup interface special effects would display abnormally.

Audio

Fixes an issue with Xiao whereby his voice-over line “Low HP: III” would fail to trigger properly in combat.

Fixes an issue with Xiao whereby some of his combat-related Korean voice-overs would not trigger properly.

Fixes an issue with Nahida whereby there were some Chinese voice-over errors in “Profile > Voice-Over > More About Nahida: V.”

Optimizes some Korean, English, and Japanese voice-overs in some Quests.

Other

Adds a path that leads to the boss “Dendro Hypostasis” in the Land of Lower Setekh area (only a map icon has been added, the terrain remains unchanged).

Fixes an issue whereby the Hydro element would abnormally continue to be applied to the character when the character teleported to the Teleport Points in the Mausoleum of King Deshret area, while being affected by the Hydro element due to the rain.

Fixes an issue whereby under certain circumstances, when using a controller to play the game, the button cannot be used to confirm the selection when switching areas on the placement function interface of the Serenitea Pot.

Fixes an issue whereby under certain circumstances, there is a chance that characters can remain abnormally in the climbing state when in mid-air.

Fixes an issue whereby when a character is climbing, when opening the Inventory when your Stamina is depleted, there is a probability that the character will remain in the climbing state abnormally after exiting the menu.

Fixes an issue whereby when a character picks up a Healthy Dendrogranum, when the Dendrogranum is attached to that character, if the active character is changed to another character on the Party Setup Interface, the new active character’s Charged Attacks will not trigger Dendrogranum attacks.

Party Setup Interface, the new active character’s Charged Attacks will not trigger Dendrogranum attacks. Fixed an issue where some enemies’ weapon could become the target of an Electro-Charged reaction.

Fixes an issue whereby there are errors with the respective Adventure Ranks required to unlock Sumeru’s Domain of Forgery (Weapon Ascension Materials) and Domain of Mastery (Talent Level-Up Materials): after the fix, the required AR for the Domain of Forgery will be 16 (it was previously 22) and the required AR for the Domain of Mastery will be 27 (it was also previously 22).

Fixes an issue with some characters whereby the appearance of their summons would display abnormally in some environments.

Fixes an issue in Co-Op Mode whereby when you teleport to The Chasm: The Underground Mines, Enkanomiya, and other places, the party’s Elemental Resonance effects will abnormally fail to take effect.

Fixes some textual errors in 15 languages and optimizes text. “Note: Related in-game functions have not changed.” (Travelers can view the changes in different languages by going to the Paimon Menu > Settings > Language and changing the Game Language.)

Text-related fixes and optimizations in English include: Optimized some lines in Archon Quests. Optimized some lines in Story Quests. Optimized some lines in the Wanderer’s character story. Optimized instances of a furnishing’s name from “Long Adhighama Chamfer Table” to “Long Adhigama Chamfer Table.” Optimized some lines in Archon Quest “Inversion of Genesis.” Optimized instances of a Daily Commission’s name from “Crisis Mode” to “Emergency.” Optimized some lines in Nahida’s character story. Optimized some lines in the description of the artifact “Feather of Jagged Peaks.”



Genshin Impact is available now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android.

