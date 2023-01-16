PlayStation Showcases 'Great Games to Look Forward to in 2023' in New Video - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment in a new video posted to YouTube showcased upcoming games for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 this year.

The PlayStation 5 console exclusives showcased included Final Fantasy XVI, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Forspoken, Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC, Horizon: Call of Mountain (PS VR2 required), Stellar Blade, Firewall Ultra (PS VR 2 required).

The video also featured Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil 4, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Dead Space, Hogwarts Legacy, Street Fighter 6, Alone in the Dark, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Season: A Letter to the Future, Tchia, Destiny 2: Lightfall DLC, Wild Hearts, and more.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the next game in PlayStation’s critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. Developed by Insomniac Games for the PlayStation 5 console in collaboration with PlayStation and Marvel Games.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Journey back out into the wilds in Horizon Call of the Mountain for PlayStation® VR2. This unique experience has been designed to push innovation and gameplay, featuring stunning visuals and brand-new PS VR2 Sense controllers that fully immerse you in the world of Horizon.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Featuring an original narrative set within an expansive open-world city of Metropolis, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League puts the four DC Super-Villains on a collision course with an invading alien force and DC Super Heroes who are now laser-focused on destroying the city they once vowed to protect.

Hogwart's Legacy

Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore the wizarding world. Discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark Wizards and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world.

Resident Evil 4

Brace yourself for a complete remake of Capcom's groundbreaking 2006 action-horror masterpiece. This new iteration preserves the essence of the seminal classic, while introducing modernised gameplay, state-of-the-art graphics and a reimagined storyline.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

In this smaller scale, back to basics Assassin's caper, you play Basim, a young street thief seeking answers. Roam the richly detailed, reactive and vibrant streets of 9th-century Baghdad, uncovering the mysteries of the past as you fight to secure your future.

SEASON: A letter to the future

Leave home for the first time to collect memories before a mysterious cataclysm washes everything away. Explore, record, meet people, and unravel the strange world around you. Immerse yourself in the world of Season, a third-person atmospheric adventure bicycle road trip game.

STAR WARS™ Jedi: Survivor

Evade the Empire and survive as one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Developed by the veteran team at Respawn Entertainment, Jedi: Survivor will expand upon iconic STAR WARS stories, worlds, and characters and the thrilling combat first experienced in Jedi: Fallen Order.

Final Fantasy XVI

Travel the realms of Valisthea - a land blessed in the light of the Mothercrystals - in a brand new saga from Square Enix's iconic and award-winning Final Fantasy series.

Stellar Blade

Work to rebuild Earth's last bastion of life, the city of Xion, in a fast-paced action-adventure from Korean developer Shift Up Corporation. Return to an extinct Earth, overrun by a monstrous horde of creatures known as the NA:tive, and fight to restore mankind.

Tchia

Join Tchia on her tropical open-world adventure as she sets off to rescue her father from the cruel tyrant, Meavora, ruler of the archipelago. Climb, glide, swim, and sail your boat around beautiful islands as you explore a physics-driven sandbox. Face the fabric soldiers created by Meavora in open encounters where your creativity gives you the edge. Take control of any animal or object you can find, make new friends and jam on your fully playable Ukulele. A poetic coming-of-age story inspired by New Caledonia.

Wild Hearts

Master ancient tech to hunt down giant beasts through a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan. Wild Hearts is a unique twist on the hunting genre, where technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Travel to a neon metropolis unlike any location you've explored in Destiny 2. Cross paths with bone-chilling Tormentors and valiant Cloud Striders, join the fight against the Shadow Legion, and prevent devastation in the technologically advanced secret city of Neomuna.

Firewall™ Ultra

Enlist as an elite contractor and squad up for PVP and PVE multiplayer missions in this tactical first-person shooter, developed by First Contact Entertainment for PlayStation®VR2.

Dead Space

The sci-fi survival horror classic returns, rebuilt to offer a deeper and more immersive experience. On a mission to repair a vast Planet Cracker-class ship, engineer Isaac Clarke discovers something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and Isaac’s partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board.

Forspoken

Forspoken follows the adventures of Frey Holland, a young New Yorker transported to the beautiful and cruel land of Athia in a new action RPG from Square Enix. In search of a way home, Frey must use her newfound magical abilities to traverse sprawling landscapes, battle monstrous creatures and defeat powerful matriarchs known as Tantas.

Street Fighter 6

Hit the streets with new ways to play and fight in the next evolution of Capcom's legendary fighting series. Powered by Capcom’s proprietary RE ENGINE, the Street Fighter 6 experience spans three distinct game modes - Fighting Ground, World Tour and Battle Hub. Your path to becoming a World Warrior starts here.

Eternights

Make the most out of life during the apocalypse in an action-driven dating game that blends teenage romance with adrenaline-driven combat. In a world where something, or someone, has turned humans into dangerous monsters you'll have no choice but to scavenge for supplies, explore dungeons and go on dates.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Aloy pursues a sinister threat in the untamed wilds of Los Angeles, now a treacherous volcanic archipelago. Travel to a dangerous new region south of the Tenakth Clan Lands, featuring a compelling storyline following from where Horizon Forbidden West ended, new characters, adventures and more.

SYNDUALITY

SYNDUALITY is a brand-new sci-fi third-person shooter from Bandai Namco Entertainment that lures you into the world of Amasia, where you will experience firsthand how humans and artificial intelligence - known as Magus - will intertwine.

The Lords of the Fallen

As one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, embark on a quest to overthrow Adyr, the demon god, in an all new dark-fantasy action RPG from Ci Games, the creators of the Sniper Ghost Warrior and Lords of the Fallen series.

Pacific Drive

Pacific Drive is a first-person, driving survival game in which you must navigate a surreal and anomaly-filled reimagining of the Pacific Northwest. With a structure inspired by traditional rogue-lites, each excursion in Pacific Drive presents unique and strange challenges that help you to restore and upgrade your car.

Alone in the Dark

Psychological horror meets Southern Gothic in this reimagining of the genre-defining survival horror game. Explore America’s Deep South as either Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood, fighting nightmarish creatures and solving fiendish puzzles to uncover the disturbing truth of Derceto Manor.

