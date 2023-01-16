Microsoft Reportedly to Receive EU Antitrust Warning Over Activision Blizzard Deal - News

It appears Microsoft is likely it will receive an antitrust warning from European Union regulators, the European Commission, over its Activision Blizzard acquisition, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke with Reuters.

The European Commission is preparing a statement of objections that will be sent to Microsoft in the coming weeks, according to the people. The objects will list out concerns the regulators have over the deal.

"We're continuing to work with the European Commission to address any marketplace concerns," said Microsoft in a statement. "Our goal is to bring more games to more people, and this deal will further that goal."

The European Commission declined to comment. However, it is known they have set an April 11 deadline for its decision on the deal.

Microsoft was already reportedly looking to offer remedies to concerns the European Commission in an attempt to prevent a statement of objections and to get the deal passed sooner. However, it appears the EU regulators are not open to remedies until after it sends its statement of objections.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK have also expressed concerns over the deal.

Chile's regulatory authority, the Fiscalia Nacional Economica, in December 2022 released its ruling on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition and has voted to approve the deal in Phase 1. The acquisition has also been confirmed to have been approved in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia unconditionally.

