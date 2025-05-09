Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Goes Gold - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Kojima Productions announced Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has gone gold.

"We successfully received the gold master approval today for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach," said Hideo Kojima. We filled in the right eye of the daruma. Thank you all very much."

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 26.

Read details on the game below:

Embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA.

Sam—with companions by his side—sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction.

Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected?

Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again.

Unique and Explorable World

The large open-world environments of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach are full of secrets to be found. They are also incredibly varied and pose unique challenges to navigate.

Exciting and Adaptable Combat

Whether facing human foes or otherworldly entities, a range of options are at your disposal. Do you go in aggressively, sneak around enemies to achieve your goals, or try to avoid danger altogether? How you approach these situations is up to you.

Compelling Story and Characters

Following on from the events of Death Stranding, this new story follows Sam on a fresh journey. Expect the unexpected.

Social Strand Gameplay

Your actions can affect how other players interact with the game’s world, and vice-versa. Make sure you leave your mark.

