Hogwarts Legacy Voice Cast Revealed

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalanche Software have revealed the voice cast for the open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy.

The list of voice actors includes Simon Pegg, who will be voicing Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black, Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething, who will be voicing the playable avatar, and many more.

Here is the full voice cast list:

Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black (voiced by Simon Pegg) – Simon Pegg plays Phineas Nigellus Black, the cantankerous Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. From a long lineage of Slytherins, Headmaster Black is hated by the students, of whom he also has a great disdain for. Wildly ill-suited to his job, his goal is to do the least amount of work possible and avoid exposure to the student body – preferring to focus on his status in the wizarding world and his surgically manicured beard.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 10, 2023, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, and for the Nintendo Switch on July 25.

