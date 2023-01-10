Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Launches for PS5 in May - News

Publisher NIS America and developer Falcom announced the action RPG, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, will launch for the PlayStation 5 in North America on May 9 and in Europe on May 12. It includes all the released cosmetic DLC.

The game first released for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in September 2019 and in the West in February 2021. It later released for the Nintendo Switch and PC in July 2021.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Renowned adventurer Adol “the Red” Christin and his companion Dogi arrive at Balduq, a city annexed by the Romun Empire, only for Adol to be detained before their adventure can begin. While imprisoned, Adol meets a mysterious woman named Aprilis who turns him into a Monstrum—a being with supernatural Gifts and the power to exorcize monsters.

Now, Adol must team up with his fellow Monstrums to fend off the fearsome threats emerging from the shadowy dimension known as the Grimwald Nox, unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum curse, and discover the truth behind the unrest within Balduq. Join Adol in this iteration of the Ys series coming to PlayStation 5.

Feared Protectors

Play as any of the six notorious Monstrums, each with their own unique Gifts that grant abilities such as scaling sheer walls or detecting hidden objects to protect the city from shadowy creatures.

The World Within the Walls

Explore the massive city, accept quests to aid the townsfolk, and enter the Grimwald Nox to vanquish the threats to Balduq.

Strength of the Night

Familiar mechanics such as Flash Dodge and Flash Guard allow you to outmaneuver your foes, while new additions such as Gifts and Boost Mode further augment your ability to fight.

