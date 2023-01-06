NetEase Games Acquires Halo and Minecraft Co-Developer SkyBox Labs - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 468 Views
NetEase Games announced it has acquired Canadian-based developer SkyBox Labs.
The studio has co-developed games with Xbox Game Studios, Wizards of the Coast, and Electronic Arts. The list of games includes Halo Infinite, Minecraft, Age of Empires II HD expansions, EA Sports UFC, and more.
"Over the last decade, we’ve had the pleasure to work on beloved games such as Halo Infinite, Minecraft, and Fallout 76," said SkyBox Labs co-founder Shyang Kong . "We remain committed to growing our presence in Canada, supporting our current and future partners, and co-developing more AAA games for some of the biggest game studios around the world.
"We have built a team of talented individuals who are passionate and creative, and by joining NetEase Games, we will also be able to accelerate our plans to pursue new creative opportunities, and enjoy access to world-class operational resources and the full breadth and depth of NetEase’s services so we can scale faster in Canada."
NetEase Games president of global investment and partnerships Simon Zhu added, "We are thrilled to welcome SkyBox Labs to the NetEase Games family and are committed to creating an environment that allows them to thrive and operate independently as a game studio.
"We were impressed with their extensive experience in game development and are great admirers of their past work on some of the world’s leading franchises. We look forward to working with the SkyBox Labs co-founders and providing the resources needed to help them grow their presence in Canada as they continue to support top creators around the world in developing unforgettable gaming experiences for players."
This is a studio that would rather have MS purchasing.
100%! MS should've been locking down historical support studios like SkyBox instead of going after the big fish like ActiBlizz. Like yes, there are benefits of getting ActiBlizz, especially for the better work conditions for employees and obviously Game Pass, but this deal has their hands tied. They missed out on studios like Eidos-Montreal (assisting on Fable) and Crystal Dynamics (co-developing Perfect Dark) for practically pennies, and now SkyBox. I'm sure Xbox was well aware that SkyBox was looking to sell, but there was nothing they could do about it.
Makes me wonder if NetEase will go after other historical Xbox support studios that are still independent like Certain Affinity.
But these studios are still available to assist Xbox, at least in some cases.
True, but being under a major third party group it will be harder to tie them down on a support for an exclusive imho.
Well it isn't impossible that NetEase reaches out to MS after the ABK deal is over an offer them those studios for a premium.
Microsoft had years to put a ring on SkyBox's finger but chose not to.
Should've picked them up when you had the chances. Along with Certain Affinity, probably NetEase's next target, SkyBox is a crucial support studio, and has been for years. Hopefully this doesn't affect development.
Something MS could use far more than AB, support studios. Huge loss for MS. Can't see the forest through the trees.