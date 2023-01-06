NetEase Games Acquires Halo and Minecraft Co-Developer SkyBox Labs - News

NetEase Games announced it has acquired Canadian-based developer SkyBox Labs.

The studio has co-developed games with Xbox Game Studios, Wizards of the Coast, and Electronic Arts. The list of games includes Halo Infinite, Minecraft, Age of Empires II HD expansions, EA Sports UFC, and more.

"Over the last decade, we’ve had the pleasure to work on beloved games such as Halo Infinite, Minecraft, and Fallout 76," said SkyBox Labs co-founder Shyang Kong . "We remain committed to growing our presence in Canada, supporting our current and future partners, and co-developing more AAA games for some of the biggest game studios around the world.

"We have built a team of talented individuals who are passionate and creative, and by joining NetEase Games, we will also be able to accelerate our plans to pursue new creative opportunities, and enjoy access to world-class operational resources and the full breadth and depth of NetEase’s services so we can scale faster in Canada."

NetEase Games president of global investment and partnerships Simon Zhu added, "We are thrilled to welcome SkyBox Labs to the NetEase Games family and are committed to creating an environment that allows them to thrive and operate independently as a game studio.

"We were impressed with their extensive experience in game development and are great admirers of their past work on some of the world’s leading franchises. We look forward to working with the SkyBox Labs co-founders and providing the resources needed to help them grow their presence in Canada as they continue to support top creators around the world in developing unforgettable gaming experiences for players."

