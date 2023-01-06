Deathverse: Let It Die Services to be Temporarily Suspended While Game is Redeveloped - News

/ 360 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher GungHo Online Entertainment and developer Supertrick Games announced it will temporarily suspend the service of Deathverse: Let It Die on July 18 while it works to redevelop the game.

All sales of the in-game currency, Death Metal, will end on February 7 and all purchased Death Metal can be used until the service is suspended later this year.

The new content in Season 2 will be released as planned, however, the content for Season 3 will only partially be released.

Deathverse: Let It Die is available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

Read the post from the developers below:

To all of our players,

Thank you so much for your constant support of Deathverse: Let It Die.

We are incredibly grateful to everyone who enjoys and enriches the game and its community.

There is no doubt that we experienced some challenges since the launch of our game, particularly with regards to in-game matchmaking and lag. We deeply apologize for these issues that may have caused an inconvenience to our players.

While we have tried various solutions to some degree of success, we have not been able to resolve the underlying problems. As a result, the development and operations teams have made the decision to temporarily suspend the game’s services while we redevelop Deathverse: Let It Die.

This was a difficult decision for us to make. However, we believe that re-releasing the game with significant improvements will allow it to be enjoyed by a wider audience as well as our current players.

Considering how much time goes into developing a game–and that there’s a finite number of games one can possibly make in a lifetime—it’s impossible to say at this stage whether this is the right choice. But we love this game and are proud to have developed it together as a team. Therefore, we believe this is the best possible decision at this time.

We will be doing our utmost to prepare for the re-release so that our current community can enjoy the game alongside many more new players in the future.

We greatly appreciate your understanding and support.

Deathverse: Let It Die Service Suspension

Thank you for playing Deathverse: Let It Die.



We are sad to announce that Deathverse: Let It Die will be suspending its services as of 07:00 pm (PDT) on July 18, 2023.

All of us in the development team deeply apologize to our loyal players for the sudden notice.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of our players for their support, as well as our heartfelt apologies.

Service Suspension Schedule

- Service Suspension Announcement (This Notice)

January 5, 2023 11:00 pm (PST)



- Death Metal Sales End

February 7, 2023 05:59 pm (PST)

*You may continue to use purchased Death Metal until service is suspended.



- Service Suspended

July 18, 2023 07:00 pm (PDT)

*Season 2’s new content will be released as planned, however new content for Season 3 will only be partially released.

January 5, 2023 (PST)

The Deathverse: Let It Die Development Team

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles