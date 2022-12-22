Sony's CES Showcase Looks Like It Will Feature PlayStation VR2 - News

/ 554 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Sony's CES 2023 showcase looks like it will feature PlayStation VR2 as the preview image for the live stream on YouTube features the upcoming virtual reality headset.

CES 2023 is set to take place in the first week of January, while Sony's showcase will take place on January 4 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET / January 5 at 1:00 am GMT.

PlayStation VR2 will launch on February 22, 2023 for $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 / 74,980 yen for the standard edition. It comes with the PlayStation VR2 headset, Sense controllers, and stereo headphones.

The Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle is priced at $599.99 / €649.99 / £569.99 / ¥79,980. It includes a PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain, PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles