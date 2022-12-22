Sony's CES Showcase Looks Like It Will Feature PlayStation VR2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 554 Views
Sony's CES 2023 showcase looks like it will feature PlayStation VR2 as the preview image for the live stream on YouTube features the upcoming virtual reality headset.
CES 2023 is set to take place in the first week of January, while Sony's showcase will take place on January 4 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET / January 5 at 1:00 am GMT.
PlayStation VR2 will launch on February 22, 2023 for $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 / 74,980 yen for the standard edition. It comes with the PlayStation VR2 headset, Sense controllers, and stereo headphones.
The Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle is priced at $599.99 / €649.99 / £569.99 / ¥79,980. It includes a PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain, PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones.
Nice :) Pre-ordered mine + Charger; maybe they can show new games for it!
I hope you looked into the sort of games currently available before pre-ordering...
What a weird thing to say lol.. I preordered it because I like what is offers at launch and while being weak on the game side; those are enough for me to justify it... And also look forward for other games in the future. Why would you think that anyone pre-order a $549.99 USD piece of hardware without knowing what it is or what will be available for it :)
Some people do blind purchases. But considering that you frequent this site and is well informed and isn't a Sony fanboy you wouldn't dump over 500 USD to buy something that wouldn't match your expectations/taste. Considering PSVR1 I'm confident on PSVR2 and want to buy it, and hope you have a good time not only with the somewhat still little PSVR2 content but with some of the best BC titles that you may haven't tried yet (there are some gems out there).
On CES I don't think so, but hopefuly they will make a new showcase in near future.
I imagine that is a given considering the release date. I'm curious on the performance in real world.