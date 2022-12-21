Tin Hearts Launches April 20, 2023 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Rogue Sun announced the puzzle game, Tin Hearts, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 20, 2023.

Read details on the game below:

Behind every brilliant invention, hides a magical story. From members of the team that brought you Fable, comes Tin Hearts—an immersive puzzle adventure game wrapped in a powerful tale of love and compromise.

Guide a troop of mischievous tin soldiers through a magical toy-filled world using a variety of whimsical and inventive contraptions to bounce, shoot and glide them to their goal. March through more than 40 levels of time-bending, soldier-routing riddles, forge new paths for your toys to follow, and solve increasingly elaborate puzzles to unravel the emotional, thought-provoking story, of Albert J. Butterworth, a genius inventor of Victorian times.

Embark on a Trail of Puzzles

Control toy cannons to clear the way ahead, bounce to new heights using trampoline drums, and manipulate balloon inflating machines to help the soldiers reach their destination!

Unravel the Story

Discover a deeply emotional story spanning generations and dimensions, masterfully woven into the fabric of this puzzle-filled world. Clues are everywhere, seek them out and you will be rewarded with a heartfelt tale, beautifully voiced and animated over three acts.

Explore a Magical World

Feel like a child in a toy store as you immerse yourself in a magical, alternate-timeline Victorian universe full of nostalgic warmth and charm.

Use Your Imagination

Unlock powers to control objects in the world, from wooden blocks to drums to toy trains. Link objects in interesting ways as you build paths to the exit for your fearless tin soldiers to follow, and slowly reveal the secrets of their past.

Manipulate Time

Pause, fast-forward and rewind time to change the outcome of your actions and complete increasingly intricate puzzles.

Music to Warm Your Heart

Take your time working through the relaxing puzzles and enjoy the poignant soundtrack, from award-winning composer Matthew Chastney, whose credits include trailers for JOKER, Chernobyl, and Bridgerton.

Immersive Virtual Reality

Experience the virtual reality version of the game, designed exclusively from the ground up for virtual reality platforms, where players can fully immersive themselves in the beautiful world of Tin Hearts. Directly control, touch and feel the game’s mechanics, or physically move closer to take a look at the stunning environments and charming toys.

From the Developers of Fable

Tin Hearts is brought to life by former members of the exceptionally talented Lionhead Studios development team, responsible for the critically acclaimed Fable series.

