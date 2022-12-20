Risk of Rain Returns Announced for Switch and PC - News

/ 485 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Gearbox Publishing and developer Hopoo Games have announced Risk of Rain Returns for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2023.

Risk of Rain Returns is a remastered and enhanced version of the original Risk of Rain.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Carefully designed, beautifully remastered, and loaded with new ways to play—Risk of Rain is back and better than ever! Dive into the iconic roguelike full of unique loot combinations, entirely new Survivors, overhauled multiplayer, and more!

Uncover New Ways to Play

Hone your skills and abilities, discover new Survivors, and dive into progressively stronger runs! Discover secrets of ancient design lying dormant beneath the surface of Petrichor V. Search under every log, stone, and Gup to find new ways to play!

15 Survivors to Master

Many Survivors fled the mysterious attack on your ship. Slice, dice, and serve justice cold with the return of Chef, hold the front line and shield your team as Enforcer, or lay down a path of toxic sludge as everybody’s favorite purple monster: Acrid! Forge new paths to explore with 15 unique Survivors, each with new abilities to master. Two entirely new Survivors are making their debut in Risk of Rain Returns.

Play Solo or Gather Your Crew

Drop to the surface solo or with your crew! Choose Survivors that complement each other’s strengths and weaknesses, or go wild and choose whoever has the largest guns (spoiler: it’s Loader). With up to four-player online and couch co-op, you’re not alone in this fight.

Risk of Rain Returns features new and improved multiplayer services to ensure the only thing that gets between your crew’s survival are the ever-growing hordes on Petrichor V.

Potent Pick-Ups

Fight your way to the surface while uncovering precious cargo. These items serve as your redemption, helping you move faster, deal more damage, or jump a little higher. Still others empower you in more dramatic ways—like the rare Ukulele, which empowers your attacks with electrifying music.

If explosions are what you’re after, hunt down the Brilliant Behemoth and watch as even your most mundane attacks erupt in a barrage of beautiful blasts. The magic comes in the unpredictable combinations you create. Exploding chain lightning is only the beginning of your frenetic masterpiece!

The Dangers of Petrichor V

The denizens of Petrichor V are as diverse as the many planets they once called home. As these monsters approached extinction on their own worlds, a mysterious force brought them to Petrichor V. The planet quickly grew to be a menagerie of the most dangerous monsters in the galaxy, and they’re not thrilled by interlopers (aka YOU).

Rule-Bending Artifacts

Variety is the spice of destruction. Select from more than 10 Artifacts that each mutate your run! Perhaps you’d like to start with a random equipment item that changes every time it’s used, or maybe you’d like to experience a rampant Imp invasion every 10 minutes. Play around with combinations of Artifacts and discover exciting new ways to play.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles