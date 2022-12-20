The Last of Us HBO Series Co-Creator: 'It is the Greatest Story Ever Told in Video Games' - News

posted 15 hours ago

The co-creator of the upcoming The Last of Us HBO TV series Craig Mazin in an interview with Empire says the video the show is based off of is the best story ever told in gaming.

"It's an open-and-shut case: this is the greatest story that has ever been told in video games," said Mazin.

He added, "They were just people. And that, in and of itself, is remarkably rare in games. The fact that they kept it so grounded, and really made you feel – I had never experienced anything like it, and I’ve been playing video games since 1977."

The Last of Us HBO TV series will premiere on Sunday, January 15 at 9:00 pm ET / PT on HBO and available to stream in 4K on HBO Max in the US and Sky in the UK.

