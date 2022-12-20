The Last of Us HBO Series Co-Creator: 'It is the Greatest Story Ever Told in Video Games' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 894 Views
The co-creator of the upcoming The Last of Us HBO TV series Craig Mazin in an interview with Empire says the video the show is based off of is the best story ever told in gaming.
"It's an open-and-shut case: this is the greatest story that has ever been told in video games," said Mazin.
He added, "They were just people. And that, in and of itself, is remarkably rare in games. The fact that they kept it so grounded, and really made you feel – I had never experienced anything like it, and I’ve been playing video games since 1977."
The Last of Us HBO TV series will premiere on Sunday, January 15 at 9:00 pm ET / PT on HBO and available to stream in 4K on HBO Max in the US and Sky in the UK.
It's actually a pretty generic story, what Naughty Dog excels at is complex characters which can make even a simple story so much more compelling.
Looks like he hasn't heard of Knack
Can't agree that it's the greatest story ever. It's a decent story, it's just told exceptionally well in the games.
Similar stories have been told many, many times in all media. It just hasn't been done this well in video games very much.
As if he would say anything different while working on the product.
The greatest story of all time is Bad Dudes on the NES.
“The president has been kidnapped by ninjas. Are you a bad enough dude to rescue the president?”
HAHAHAHA! Oh wait you're serious let me laugh even harder, HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Nier/Automata,Yakuza 0,Judgment,Chrono Triggert,Xenogears and more far outclass another zombie story. Walking Dead did it better than TLOU a year prior.
I have to disagree. It's every zombie movie trope as usual. What made it good was how compelling the characters were, especially Joel and Elle. There are many RPGs with much better stories.
What an odd statement to make; sure, he’s entitled to his opinion, but this is just baffling and rather grandiose for what is essentially a very generic story told very well.
I feel like he hasn't seen or heard many a story from other games over the past 3 decades, if he thinks this is the "greatest of all time".
Well I doubt that, because as you can see in the video gaming spectrum, lots of ppl think differently, otherwise the result would be unanimous if everyone thought like he did, but they don't, which is why it's only some, and not all of us, Hynad.
You've been around as long as I have, surely you see this?. There is no "greatest ever", because there will always be something to top what came before.
he says this today, tomorrow something else could come out to top it, and again, and again, thus rendering "greatest ever" rather moot.
"What is it with people not being able to accept something will resonate differently on a person to person basis"
You're literally doing this right now, come on man, tell me you can see this?.
It's definitely a subjective opinion. It does end up being just another Walking Dead series but instead of a virus, it's that plant fungus mutation.
Dead Space, now that's a great story and a lot more original. I want them to make that into a movie.
I think Shadow of the Colossus and Majora's Mask have better stories but TLoU 1 is definitely good.
The greatest story ever told is Super Mario 64. A man battles a giant tortoise so he can get some cake baked by his princess girlfriend. Even Bill Shakespeare would be humbled.
Someone's smelling their own farts! Smug much?! Not even close to the greatest story ever, gtfo.
Except with a crappy ending, the worst of all time.