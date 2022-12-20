Mortal Shell: Complete Edition Out Now for Switch - News

Playstack announced the action RPG, Mortal Shell: Complete Edition, is now available for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop for $29.99.

The game first released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store in August 2020, for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in March 2021, and for PC via Steam and GOG in August 2021.

View the Nintendo Switch launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

For the first time, Mortal Shell: Complete Edition brings together all content updates and downloadable content into one formidable package.

Included in Mortal Shell: Complete Edition is the game-altering “The Virtuous Cycle” expansion—an entirely new roguelike mode that brings random and repeatable savagery to Fallgrim.

Also present is Hadern, once your elusive teacher, now yours to master as Mortal Shell‘s fifth possessable and playable character.

Mortal Shell: Complete Edition also features the “Rotten Autumn” content update, which adds unique Shell shades, a new mini-quest, a powerful new photo mode, and an alternative boss fight soundtrack from black metal band Rotting Christ.

