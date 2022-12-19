Nintendo Dominates the Italian Charts - Sales

FIFA 23 (PS4) has remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 49, 2022, which ended December 11, 2022. The Switch version is in fourth place.

Nintendo has dominated the top 10 this week. Pokémon Violet (NS) remained in second place, while Pokémon Scarlet (NS) is down two spots seventh place.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is up three spots to third place, Just Dance 2023 Edition (NS) is in fifth place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in sixth place.

There are eight Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, while the other two games are for the PlayStation 4 titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 49, 2022:

FIFA 23 (PS4) Pokémon Violet (NS)* Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) FIFA 23 (NS) Just Dance 2023 Edition (NS) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) Pokémon Scarlet (NS)* God of War: Ragnarök (PS4) Minecraft (NS) Splatoon 3 (NS)*

*Retail sales only

