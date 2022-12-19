Activision Blizzard President and COO Leaving the Company to Join Blockchain Company - News

posted 4 hours ago

Activision Blizzard president and chief operating officer Daniel Alegre is leaving the company on March 31, 2023 when his current contract expires. He joined the company in 2020.

Alegre will be joining Blockchain company Yuga Labs as CEO. It is the company behind Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs.

"Since exploding onto the scene with Bored Ape Yacht Club in 2021, Yuga Labs has quickly made a name for itself through a powerful combination of storytelling and community-building," said Alegre.

"The company’s pipeline of products, partnerships, and IP represents a massive opportunity to define the metaverse in a way that empowers creators and provides users with true ownership of their identity and digital assets. I look forward to working with the passionate, creative team at Yuga to innovate, inspire, and shape the future of the internet together."

@YugaLabs — home of @boredapeyc, @othersidemeta, @cryptopunksnfts, and more — is a creative powerhouse driving innovation and storytelling in Web3. I am extremely excited to lead the team to the next phase of growth. https://t.co/hS6O9DKhUT — Daniel Alegre (@dalegre) December 19, 2022

