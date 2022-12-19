The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie Launches July 7, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher NIS America announced The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on July 7, 2023.

View the story trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

What destinies await these three fateful figures? Use the Crossroads system to switch between Rean Schwarzer, Lloyd Bannings, and the masked figure “C,” and determine the fates of key characters and locations within Zemuria. Dive into refined tactical combat with new features such as United Front, and discover new allies and challenges within the halls of the True Reverie Corridor!

Where one trail ends, another begins…

The intertwining fates of three figures in Zemuria will be decided in this climactic chapter of The Legend of Heroes series! Follow the footsteps of the war hero Rean Schwarzer, the liberator Lloyd Bannings, and the masked enigma “C,” and switch between each of their paths freely with the Crossroads system.

Lloyd Bannings, leader of the Crossbell Police Department’s Special Support Section, finds himself fighting for his city’s freedom once again after Crossbell’s independence celebrations are interrupted by the sudden reappearance of an old threat.

Following the events of the Great Twilight, Erebonian hero Rean Schwarzer and his students return to life at the branch campus. However, this fleeting peace is disturbed by the emergence of a new threat.

When the former governor general of Crossbell suddenly returns and lays claim to the city state, four figures carry out a secret mission to investigate his actions. Their leader is “C,” a masked individual who seems to be using the same codename as the leader of the Imperial Liberation Front. But to what end?

A Trio of Trails

Experience three different story arcs and switch between them any time with the Crossroads system. Plus, discover side episodes to fully flesh out the characters and world of Zemuria.

Reverie into Reality

Enter the True Reverie Corridor, which allows you to encounter and recruit new characters from across Zemuria, enter randomly generated dungeons to test your mettle, and play a variety of mini games.

Paragons of Combat

Utilize Arts, Brave Orders, and cunning tactics to prevail in battle. Master the new United Front system and harness the power of your entire team to decimate enemies while empowering yourself.

