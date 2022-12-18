High On Life Debuts in 2nd on the Steam Charts - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 50, 2022, which ended December 18, 2022.

High On Life was the biggest new release this week as it debuted in second place. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion debuted in ninth place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained in third place, while the Vault Edition took 10th place. FIFA 23 climbed three spots to fourth place, while Dwarf Fortress fell from second to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck High On Life - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 Dwarf Fortress God of War Red Dead Redemption 2 Valve Index VR Kit Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Vault Edition

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

