Horizon Online Game in Development, Features a New Cast and Unique Stylized Look - News

/ 977 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

A new job post from developer Guerrilla Games revealed the studio is working on an online game set in the world of Horizon.

The online game will feature a "new cast of characters and a unique stylized look, friends will be able to explore the majestic wilds of Horizon together."

The studio is creating a new internal team in Amsterdam and is hiring for people to work on a single-player Horizon game, online Horizon game, and another team to work on an external project.

Join Guerrilla in Amsterdam as we work to expand the world of Horizon



It's an exciting time to join us! We have many open roles across multiple departments, so check them out on our Careers page and apply today!https://t.co/G9tvnSkQQQ pic.twitter.com/Xqab1JGabV — Life at Guerrilla (@LifeAtGuerrilla) December 16, 2022

Here is the list of job openings at Guerrilla Games:

Animation Cinematics Animation Manager Gameplay Animation Manager Senior Character Rigger Stylized Creature Animator – OP Technical Animation Manager

Art Art Director – EP Principal World Concept Artist – OP Senior Character Artist Stylized World Artist – OP Technical Art Director Tech Art Manager / Lead Technical Asset Manager

Design Design Director – EP Game Design Director – SP Game Design Manager – OP Lead Combat Designer – SP Lead Combat Designer – OP Lead Systems Designer – OP Lead Quest Designer – OP Lead World Designer – OP Player Engagement Designer – OP Senior Character Combat Designer – OP Senior Gameplay Systems Designer – OP Senior Machine Combat Designer – OP Senior Machine Gameplay Designer – SP Senior Technical Designer – OP User Research Director

Programming Infrastructure Engineer Lead Online Tech Programmer Senior DevOps Engineer Senior Game Programmer Senior Infrastructure Programmer Senior Tools Programmer

Writing Game Writer – OP Narrative Designer – OP Principal Writer – OP



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles