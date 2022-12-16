Horizon Online Game in Development, Features a New Cast and Unique Stylized Look - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 977 Views
A new job post from developer Guerrilla Games revealed the studio is working on an online game set in the world of Horizon.
The online game will feature a "new cast of characters and a unique stylized look, friends will be able to explore the majestic wilds of Horizon together."
The studio is creating a new internal team in Amsterdam and is hiring for people to work on a single-player Horizon game, online Horizon game, and another team to work on an external project.
Join Guerrilla in Amsterdam as we work to expand the world of Horizon— Life at Guerrilla (@LifeAtGuerrilla) December 16, 2022
It's an exciting time to join us! We have many open roles across multiple departments, so check them out on our Careers page and apply today!https://t.co/G9tvnSkQQQ pic.twitter.com/Xqab1JGabV
Here is the list of job openings at Guerrilla Games:
- Animation
- Cinematics Animation Manager
- Gameplay Animation Manager
- Senior Character Rigger
- Stylized Creature Animator – OP
- Technical Animation Manager
- Art
- Art Director – EP
- Principal World Concept Artist – OP
- Senior Character Artist
- Stylized World Artist – OP
- Technical Art Director
- Tech Art Manager / Lead
- Technical Asset Manager
- Design
- Design Director – EP
- Game Design Director – SP
- Game Design Manager – OP
- Lead Combat Designer – SP
- Lead Combat Designer – OP
- Lead Systems Designer – OP
- Lead Quest Designer – OP
- Lead World Designer – OP
- Player Engagement Designer – OP
- Senior Character Combat Designer – OP
- Senior Gameplay Systems Designer – OP
- Senior Machine Combat Designer – OP
- Senior Machine Gameplay Designer – SP
- Senior Technical Designer – OP
- User Research Director
- Programming
- Infrastructure Engineer
- Lead Online Tech Programmer
- Senior DevOps Engineer
- Senior Game Programmer
- Senior Infrastructure Programmer
- Senior Tools Programmer
- Writing
- Game Writer – OP
- Narrative Designer – OP
- Principal Writer – OP
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Not surprising really. Sony has given the online treatment this with a lot of AAA games, from Uncharted to TLoU. It was just a matter of time.
DLC, VR and online (that matches their strategy of GAAS releases until 2025 or something like that). But the way it is worded there seems to be already preparing for HF3.
Guerilla is pretty big so they can do multiple projects at the same time. This could be an interesting side project.
It is 3 projects already mentioned there, the Online, supporting the VR title, the DLC and considering the end of HFW I believe a third installment is on the way. Would just hope that they have another IP (new would be my preference but could accept another try on Killzone).
Wawesome stuff!
Hopefully Guerilla goes back to the world of Killzone after a couple of Horizon projects!
A new i.p woudnt hurt either!
Horizon is turning into quite a franchise!
That call of the mountain VR game looks exquisite!
Sounds weird. I could see there being interest in an online game, but why does it have "a unique stylised look"?
Maybe they are calling HFW unique stylised already not that they are going to change. But making the game lighter for MP would make sense, perhaps even a battle royale (even though I don't really want them to go there).
This could be good. The core combat and world of Horizon can be good. It’s the dialogue and campaign design that slog it down. An online co-op type game can remove those shitty elements.