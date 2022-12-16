Tencent Acquires 20 Percent Stake in Shift Up - News

/ 1,185 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Chinese technology giant Tencent has invested in Korean studio Shift Up by purchasing a 20 percent stake. Tencent is now the second largest shareholder of Shift Up, after studio founder Kim Hyung Tae.

Shift Up is known for mobile games Destiny Child and science-fiction RPG shooter, Goddess of Victory: Nikke. The studio is also working on the upcoming PlayStation 5 game, Stellar Blade.

Tencent subsidiary Level Infinite is the worldwide publisher of Goddess of Victory: Nikke. It launched in November for iOS and Android.

Stellar Blade is set to launch worldwide for the PS5 in 2023. It is published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles