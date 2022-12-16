Tencent Acquires 20 Percent Stake in Shift Up - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,185 Views
Chinese technology giant Tencent has invested in Korean studio Shift Up by purchasing a 20 percent stake. Tencent is now the second largest shareholder of Shift Up, after studio founder Kim Hyung Tae.
Shift Up is known for mobile games Destiny Child and science-fiction RPG shooter, Goddess of Victory: Nikke. The studio is also working on the upcoming PlayStation 5 game, Stellar Blade.
Tencent subsidiary Level Infinite is the worldwide publisher of Goddess of Victory: Nikke. It launched in November for iOS and Android.
Stellar Blade is set to launch worldwide for the PS5 in 2023. It is published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.
Thanks, Gematsu.
Yeah Sony gonna wait for the critics review and sales revenue before doing the pick me up on said studio just like what happened with returnal housemarquee
Yep, and I do believe they may already have a MOU with the steps, milestones and whatnot to prevent the studio thinking they are hot shit and increasing the price a lot because they had success.
So are they planning on making some money when Sony try to purchase the studio whole?
Most likely that's the case. Keep in mind that Shawn Layden is now the strategic advisor for Tencent. So he has the experience of Sony now with the bank account of Tencent, a strong combo.
Idk if Sony will do that, tho it seems like it would be a good pickup. Footage so far suggests a competent team. It’s just that Sony is so slow to acquire teams for their games alone.
If it is still the same Sony from PS4 time it is quite likely the IP belongs to them
Considering how smaller teams they have absorved either after one "small" success or even during development, I think it is within expectation that they may do the same here and Tencent is reading the market and preparing to either win some money or partner more deeply with Sony.
They're definitely interested in the same talent pool that's for sure. Tencent outbid them on the Leyou acquisition in 2020 and after Sumo Digital did LBP3 and Sackboy a big adventure Tencent acquired them. Tencent owns 40% of Epic and then Sony invested them recently. Then they both invested in From Software together 3 months ago. There's likely countless other examples of their cross business in mobile and what not. I am hoping Tencent does slow down a little bit on the full acquisitions going forward though and just stick to minority investment stakes. They have lost over 650 Billion in market value in the last year so maybe they can take a chill pill.
Being outbid on Leyou turned out to be a miracle in disguise for Sony. The company has been mired with a huge exodus of staff and cancelled projects since Tencent took over. It also lead to Sony going for Bungie, which seems like a far more talented studio and a better fit.