Death Stranding Movie in Development By Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios

Kojima Productions and Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios have partnered up to develop and produce a movie based on the video game Death Stranding, according to Deadline.

Hammerstone Studios will finance the movie, while Hideo Kojima and Lebovici will be producers on the film. Kojima Productions US and Allan Ungar will serve as executive producers.

"I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios," said Kojima. "This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing Death Stranding to the big screen."

Lebovici added, "We are thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to partner with brilliant and iconic Hideo Kojima on his first film adaptation Unlike other big budget tentpole video game adaptations, this will be something far more intimate and grounded.

"Our goal is to redefine what a video game adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom. This film will be an authentic ‘Hideo Kojima’ production."

Hammerstone Studios has previously funded Kung Fury, Barbarian, Zeros to Ones, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Come Away, and The Public.

