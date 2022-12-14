Resident Evil Village is a Launch Title for PlayStation VR2 - News

Capcom announced Resident Evil Village will launch for PlayStation VR2 as a launch title on February 22, 2023. It will be available as free DLC for those that own the Resident Evil Village or Resident Evil Village Gold Edition versions of the game.

Read details on the PS VR2 version of the game below:

“VR Mode” supports the entire campaign and lifts the award-winning experience to new heights. A deeper and more captivating adventure awaits with PlayStation VR2, as Ethan Winters’ journey takes full advantage of the headset’s advanced features. VR Mode utilizes the 4K HDR display, eye tracking, and 3D audio to make Resident Evil Village more realistic and intense than ever. Soak in the village’s richly detailed atmosphere in virtual reality, including the ornate chambers of Castle Dimitrescu, and prepare to feel truly dwarfed by the larger-than-life characters and creatures that lurk within.

Beyond stepping into the world of Resident Evil Village with the PlayStation VR2 headset, players will get to grips with their surroundings in new ways with the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers. These represent Ethan’s famously resilient hands and allow intuitive actions to be performed in-game. Players can hold up their arms to guard against enemies that get too close for comfort. Weapons also feel tangibly more realistic in VR Mode with new gameplay elements that dial up the immersion, such as dual wielding and natural motion controls for reloading firearms and brandishing knives.

