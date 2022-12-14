Private Division to Publish New Survival Horror IP From Bloober Team - News

Private Division announced it has signed an agreement with developer Bloober Team to publish an unannounced new survival horror IP.

The Private Division Development Fund was also announced. It will be used to help small independent developers with financing and mentorship opportunities to enable them to self-publish titles.

"Whether we’re partnering with established developers like Bloober Team, or smaller independent studios embarking on new projects, we strive to work with teams who are among the absolute best at their craft and support them in their bold and creative ambitions," said Private Division parent company Take-Two Interactive chief strategy officer and Private Division head Michael Worosz. "It’s exciting to grow our portfolio into a new genre by adding one of Europe’s most successful independent teams to our talented roster of development partners."

Bloober Team chief executive officer Piotr Babieno added, "Our next project is an exciting new survival-horror game, which will help us become a leader in the horror industry at large. I am grateful for this cooperation with Private Division. Their expertise is extensive, and their people are also very approachable. We don’t perceive them in a typical ‘publisher-developer’ relationship; they’re more like a friend who shows us support or keeps us in line when we need it most."

Private Division head of business development Blake Rochkind said, "Since we announced Private Division five years ago, we’ve seen a number of promising game ideas from smaller teams that didn’t quite fit with our full-fledged publishing model. We knew we could not simply have a one-size-fits-all approach in today’s world. We never like to say ‘no’ to an incredible game concept due to the size of the project, and the Private Division Development Fund enables us to identify and support some of the best creative ideas our industry has to offer."

