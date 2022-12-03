Halo Infinite Multiplayer Creative Director Tom French Leaves 343 Industries - News

Halo Infinite multiplayer creative director Tom French announced via Twitter he is leaving the studio after working on Halo for 11 and a half years.

"After over 11 1/2 years on Halo, I step out of my Spartan armor for the last time today to head off to new adventures," said French. "It's been a massive honor to have been part of a game I loved so much as a player and admired so much as a developer. I couldn't be more proud of my time at 343."

French left the developer a few weeks after the release of the Winter Update for Halo Infinite that added campaign co-op, Mission Replay, Forge beta, and more. It also make improvements to the multiplayer progression system with the addition of Match XP beta.

His departure from the studio follows 343 Industries founder and studio head Bonnie Ross leaving the company in September, as well as others leaving the company.

Halo Infinite is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

