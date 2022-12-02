PlayStation Classics' Ape Escape and Syphon Filter Updated to 60hz in Europe - News

Two PlayStation Plus Classics - Ape Escape and Syphon Filter - have been updated in Europe to let players switch from 50hz to 60hz, according to VideoGamesChronicle.

Players in North America and other NTSC regions have been able to play the PlayStation Plus Classics titles at 60hz, however, those in Europe and other PAL regions have been stuck at playing the games at 50hz.

This is accurate to the original versions of the games in those regions, however, this does mean they run 20 percent slower than NTSC regions.

It isn't known when all PlayStation Plus Classics that run at 50hz in the PAL regions will be updated to run at 60hz.

PlayStation Plus Classics is available for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers.

