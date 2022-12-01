Chronicles of Riddick Director Joins MachineGames' Indiana Jones Team - News

/ 191 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Chronicles of Riddick and The Darkness director Jens Andersson has joined MachineGames as lead designer on the upcoming Indiana Jones game. He confirmed the news to VideoGamesChronicle.

Andersson will be a design director on the game and work with creative director Axel Torvenius, who was the art director for the Wolfenstein games. Jerk Gustafsson is the executive producer on the game.

Over 20 developers who worked on The Darkness are currently working at MachineGames on the Indiana Jones game.

Andersson previously worked with MachineGames as a freelance designer on many games. He also over a decade ago worked at LucasArts and at one point was developing on another Indiana Jones game that was cancelled.

"I’ve now taken the next big step, which is to join MachineGames as Design Director on Indiana Jones,” he said. "This is also redemption. When I accepted the offer to go to San Francisco in 2009, it was to lead the design on an Indiana Jones game, but that game got cancelled before I even got there.

"Now, I get a chance to do what I originally hoped to, but this time I get to do it with some of my oldest and best friends. Joining MachineGames is like coming home – amazing people I worked with during Riddick and Darkness, but also teeming with new ones, whose talent daily blow me away."

He added, "I’m so excited about what we are building, and the way we get to do it – featuring one of most iconic characters ever, in collaboration with my friends at Lucasfilm (hi Craig!), published by one the biggest publishers in the world, and doing it at an amazing studio like MachineGames. This will be something very special."

Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames in partnership with LucasFilm announced the Indiana Jones game in January 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles