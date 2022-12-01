Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider Launches January 12, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher The Arcade Crew and developer JoyMasher announced the side-scrolling action platformer, Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC via Steam, and Amazon Luna on January 12, 2023.

"From using traditional audio recording techniques from the 90s to limited color palettes that’d feel right at home on a Sega Genesis, we wanted every aspect of Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider to faithfully pay homage to the formative era of games which ultimately inspired us to create our own," said JoyMasher co-founder and Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider art director Danilo Dias.

"The classic simplicity of action platformers continues to influence game design to this day, and Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is a tribute to where some of the best retro experiences originate from as well and our interpretation of how they can still evolve going forward."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is a side-scrolling action platformer that channels the golden age of classic 16-bit action games in a full-throttle quest for revenge.

Revenge of the Moonrider

In the oppressed world of Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, humanity finds an unlikely hero. After building an army of super soldiers as weapons of war, the authoritarians unwittingly seal their own fates by bringing online the ninja warrior known as Moonrider. Conceived as a tool to preserve the totalitarian state, the Moonrider instead rejects its intended purpose and wages a relentless battle for vengeance against its creators and fellow super soldiers.

Gear Up and Prepare to Battle Your Creators

The design of Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider puts the best classic action game elements in the laser-precise sights of its starring ninja, ensuring snappy, responsive combat that’s supremely challenging.

Powerful modifier chips are hidden and guarded throughout the adventure, allowing you to customize the Moonrider’s fighting style while gaining killer advantages and abilities.

Beautiful Pixel Graphics Complemented by an Incredible Soundtrack

The gorgeously bleak world of Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider flawlessly channels the halcyon days of the 16-bit era through intricate pixel art, inspiring a striking gauntlet across eight deadly stages. From start to finish, you’ll enjoy seamless platforming action for a tight, focused experience that never lets its blade get dull.

Complementing these beautiful pixel graphics is an incredible soundtrack with a timeless, nostalgic vibe. The result is the quintessential retro experience.

Key Features:

Created by JoyMasher, the studio behind the amazing retro games Oniken, Odallus, and Blazing Chrome.

Authentic retro-game feeling.

Discover special modifier chips throughout your adventure and use them to customize the Moonrider's fighting style with killer abilities.

Incredible soundtrack.

Eight deadly stages to overcome.

