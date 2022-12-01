Gameloft Delays Disney Speedstorm to 2023 - News

Gameloft announced it has delayed the free-to-play racing game, Disney Speedstorm, from 2022 to 2023. It is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store.

"We have been working diligently to craft an amazing racing experience for Disney Speedstorm, capturing our vision of the exciting magic fans enjoy in their favorite Disney and Pixar characters and games," reads a tweet from the official Disney Speedstorm Twitter account. "We want fans to not only be entertained, but to enjoy a fast-paced and competitive racing experience they will return to play for years to come.

"With this in mind and after careful consideration, we have decided to delay the worldwide release of Disney Speedstorm to meet our expectations and provide players with a more immersive racing experience, customization offerings, game modes and more.

"Fans are invited to join us on the speedway when Disney Speedstorm launches in 2023 on PC and consoles.

"We appreciate all of the feedback and support we’ve received from fans who participated in the beta earlier this year and our followers on social. We plan to keep fans up to speed on our progress with regular updates on these features as we head toward launch, so stay tuned for more over the next several weeks!

"We’d like to thank our community for their invaluable feedback and can’t wait for you to see what the team has been working hard to bring you."

