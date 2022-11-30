Todd Howard Wishes The Elder Scrolls VI Wasn't Taking So Long - News

/ 166 Views

by, posted 27 minutes ago

Bethesda Game Studios' game director and executive producer Todd Howard in an interview with the Lex Fridman podcast on YouTube discussed The Elder Scrolls VI and revealed he has a rough idea of when the upcoming WRPG will be coming out.

Howard wishes it wasn't taking so long for the game to develop and release and this was never his original plan. By the time The Elder Scrolls VI releases it will most likely be 15 years or more since the launch of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

"I have a vague idea," he said on when he thinks The Elder Scrolls VI will launch. "I wish it was soon. We want it out, too, and I wish they didn’t take as long as they did, but they do. And look, I mean, if I could go back in time, it would never have been my plan to wait as long as it’s taken for it."

Howard wants to make sure he and the team does The Elder Scrolls VI the right way to make fans happy.

"We're going to make sure we do it right for everybody," he said. "People are playing games for a long time, you know. Skyrim’s 11 years old [and is] still probably our most played game. We don't see it slowing down, and people will probably be playing it 10 years from now, also. So you have to think about, okay, people are gonna play the next Elder Scrolls game for a decade, two decades, and that does change the way you think about how you architect it from from the get-go."

He did reveal the team has had the beginning of The Elder Scrolls VI figured out for a long time and in pre-production the game tries to figure out the setting, the tone, the big features, and more.

"So, take Elder Scrolls 6, we figure out where it’s set, what’s the tone, what are the big features," said Howard. "We discuss the beginning of the game, which we’ve had for a very long time. Then we like to do music. So we've already done a take on the music for Elder Scrolls 6, the music we put in the teaser for it. This was 2018. We’ve taken that further, obviously.

"We're working on the world. You're then doing concepting and design for the world, and then once we we're wrapping up one game, we can really start prototyping the new one. And you're usually building kind of your initial spaces. So we do like to do like a first playable, a smaller section of the game that we can sort of prove out and show to people, 'hey this is how it feels different, this is what it looks like, this is what's unique about it.'"

Bethesda Game Studios once Starfield launches in the first half of 2023 will shift its main focus to The Elder Scrolls VI.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles