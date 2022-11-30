Infinity Nikki announced for PS5, PS4, PC, and Mobile - News

/ 210 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Papergames announced the cross-platform open-world dress-up adventure game, Infinity Nikki, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android. A release date was not revealed.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Infinity Nikki is a cross-platform open-world dress-up adventure game developed by Papergames. Here, you will join Nikki and Momo in a vast fantasy world, exploring freely and savoring varied playstyles. The power resting in gorgeous outfits will find you a path forward and offer infinite fun along the journey! Looking forward to meeting you in Miraland!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles