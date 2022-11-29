Grime Launches December 15 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Fublisher Akupara Games and developer Clover Bite announced Grime will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on December 15, alongside the Colors of Rot free expansion.

The game is available now for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Grime has rooted itself in the Metroidvania playerscape with its anatomical horror, Soulslike leveling progression, and innovative parry system. All this and more allowed developer Clover Bite the ability to bring the next addition to Grime with “Colors of Rot.” “Colors of Rot” brings new abilities, new weapons, new enemies, and a whole new area for players to explore and uncover called Childbed. Use these new ranged-melee hybrid weapons and abilities to bring down the monstrosities you’ll find in this new expansion of Grime!

Key Features:

Eye-Popping Surrealism – Uncover mysterious secrets in weeping caves and face-covered deserts. Meet otherworldly characters in distinct civilizations across an organic, interconnected world—all rendered in unearthly 3D. Face foes born of the world itself, and swallow them whole.

– Uncover mysterious secrets in weeping caves and face-covered deserts. Meet otherworldly characters in distinct civilizations across an organic, interconnected world—all rendered in unearthly 3D. Face foes born of the world itself, and swallow them whole. Death-Defying Combat – Punish enemies by parrying their attacks, smash them from the ground or even airborne, and absorb them to grow your strength as you wage war on a living world.

– Punish enemies by parrying their attacks, smash them from the ground or even airborne, and absorb them to grow your strength as you wage war on a living world. Living Weapons – Seamlessly swap weapons made of living creatures that mutate form during combat, from jawed axes to centipede whips.

– Seamlessly swap weapons made of living creatures that mutate form during combat, from jawed axes to centipede whips. Unique Skill Progression – Hunt down and absorb challenging monsters to improve your skills and bring true customization to your playstyle.

– Hunt down and absorb challenging monsters to improve your skills and bring true customization to your playstyle. Challenge Astonishing Bosses – Defeat creatures dozens of times your size. Adapt to their strategies, withstand their assault, and consume them to gain game-changing abilities that affect both combat and traversal.

– Defeat creatures dozens of times your size. Adapt to their strategies, withstand their assault, and consume them to gain game-changing abilities that affect both combat and traversal. Colors of Rot – Discover new abilities, new weapons, and new enemies that are champing at the bit just to get a piece of you. Explore Childbed and discover the horrifying mysteries that lie within.

In Grime, you control a nameless embodiment of destruction and hack and slash your way through an aberrant landscape where rock-formed monsters rule. Armed with various “living weapons” and a black hole head, you consume the essence of the fallen to strengthen your vessel and unlock powerful upgrades.

