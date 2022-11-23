Netflix Hiring for a 'Brand-New AAA PC Game' - News

/ 784 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Netflix is hiring for a "a brand-new AAA PC game" at its new LA studio that is being led by former Overwatch boss Chacko Sonny, according to MobileGamer.biz that spotted the job listing.

"We’re looking for a creative and highly-skilled Game Director to help us forge the game direction and creative vision on a brand-new AAA PC game," reads the job listing. "As Game Director, you will be the creative leader of one of Netflix’s first generation of internally developed original games."

The ideal candidate for the Game Director job has "experience with FPS and/or third-person shooter games is preferred" and has "extensive experience working on live service games."

This likely means the game will either be a first-person shooter or a third-person shooter and will be a live service game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles