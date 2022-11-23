PlayStation China Hero Project Phase 3 to Include Over 10 Titles - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment plans to expand its China Hero Project games incubation program with its third phase with plans to have 10 or more titles.

Phase one and two combined for a total of 17 games, seven of which have launched. These games include Animal Force, ANNO: Mutationem, F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch, Hardcore Mecha, Immortal Legacy, In Nightmare, and The Walker.

"The scale of the third phase will far exceed the previous two," Sony's director of China game production Bao Bo told Reuters in an interview.

The China Hero Project program will invest over one million yuan ($140,080) in each game it enrolls. It will help fund small and big teams with dozens of engineers. PlayStation will publish some games and its PlayStation Studios will support enrolled games.

