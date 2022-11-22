God Of War: Ragnarök Director Wants to Work on a Castlevania Game - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 493 Views
Sony Santa Monica game director Eric Williams speaking on the Kinda Funny Games Spoilercast stated he would like to work on a Castlevania game. That is if Konami, the owner of the IP, was willing to outsource the license to Sony Santa Monica.
Williams called on fans to help "make it happen" and added "I just got into so much trouble!"
"You guys can make it happen, because you have the audience of the world here," he said (via VideoGamesChronicle). "I don't know what I'm doing next, but if somebody gives me that Castlevania license, we would love to make that."
The last mainline release in the Castlevania franchise was 2014's Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2.
Konami has begun letting other developers work on its IPs with the recent announcement of multiple Silent Hill titles. Bloober Team is working on a remake of Silent Hill 2, Neoboards Entertainment is developing Silent Hill f, and No Code Studios is working on Silent Hill: Townfall.
A narrative Castlevania where we have to carry with us a character that will talk non stop to say pointless stuffs in a Disneyland-like world and with emotional sequences to make 15yo girls cry? HELL NO!!!!
You killed the GOW franchise, leave Castlevania be, please!!
I love God Of War, but hopefully he doesnt want to try and make Castlevania a GOW clone again. That happened with Lords Of Shadow and it wasnt very good imo.
Jaffe already debunked that, GoW and Rygar just came out at the same time, they didnt know anything at all about Rygar.
Jaffe is not someone to be trusted in anything. No they did not. Rygar is 2002. Gow is 2005.