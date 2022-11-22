God Of War: Ragnarök Director Wants to Work on a Castlevania Game - News

Sony Santa Monica game director Eric Williams speaking on the Kinda Funny Games Spoilercast stated he would like to work on a Castlevania game. That is if Konami, the owner of the IP, was willing to outsource the license to Sony Santa Monica.

Williams called on fans to help "make it happen" and added "I just got into so much trouble!"

"You guys can make it happen, because you have the audience of the world here," he said (via VideoGamesChronicle). "I don't know what I'm doing next, but if somebody gives me that Castlevania license, we would love to make that."

The last mainline release in the Castlevania franchise was 2014's Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2.

Konami has begun letting other developers work on its IPs with the recent announcement of multiple Silent Hill titles. Bloober Team is working on a remake of Silent Hill 2, Neoboards Entertainment is developing Silent Hill f, and No Code Studios is working on Silent Hill: Townfall.

