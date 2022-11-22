PlayStation to Publish Lost Soul Aside and Convallaria - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will publish Ultizero Games' action RPG, Lost Soul Aside, worldwide. It will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Sony Interactive Entertainment also announced it will publish Loong Force's multiplayer third-person shooter, Convallaria, worldwide. It will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Read details on both games below:

Lost Soul Aside

The first trailer of Lost Soul Aside was released in 2016 and has attracted the attention of global players and the game industry. Initially developed by independent producer Yang Bing alone, the game was invited by Sony Interactive Entertainment to join the “China Hero Project” in October of the same year. With the full support of Sony Interactive Entertainment and its game industry partners, Yang Bing established Ultizero Games in January 2017 and now has a mature development team of over 40 people.

Set in a fantasy world where science-fiction, swords, and superpowers coexist, Lost Soul Aside is an action RPG that tells the story of Kazer, following his accidental merger with the symbiont Arena. With combat at its heart, Lost Soul Aside has a rich and rewarding combat system that gives player the flexibility to adapt their playstyle, and weapon choice to suit their playstyle to the battle at hand.

Since its first reveal, Lost Soul Aside has been very well received, including collecting the Most Anticipated Game award and Dev Grant from Epic Games, as well as strong local praise in China, reinforcing its position as one of the most anticipated titles to come from a China based developer.

Convallaria

Convallaria, created by China based developer Loong Force. Convallaria is a key game project for the “China Hero Project,” and is a multiplayer online shooting action game.

Convallaria is a fast paced, action shooter that places teamwork and tactics at the heart of its gameplay. Blending PVP and PVE, players travel through a unique world in which science fiction and fantasy intertwine as players seek to reconstruct distant memories from a long-forgotten past.

As they embark on this journey across the dusty world of Convallaria players will be able to work together (PVE) to take down large bosses as they leverage a diverse collection of weapons, and combat styles. For the more combative player, they’ll be able to go head to head in with up 100 fellow combatants as they seek to compete missions and secure resources in an openly hostile game world.

Loong Force, the development team of Convallaria, have combined a playful art style, high-speed battles and deep, rich world to provide their own take on the action-shooter genre to deliver a play experience that will have players coming back for more. The company was founded in 2016, and its core team is from well-known game companies in the industry, with more than ten years of game development experience, and has participated in the production of many internationally renowned 3A masterpieces.

