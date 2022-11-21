Phil Spencer to Receive Legend Award at 12th Annual NY Game Awards - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer will receive the Andrew Yoon Legend Award at the 12th annual New York Game Awards, announced the New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC).

He is being honored for his "phenomenal contributions to the video game industry." The award will be presented live during the show on January 17, 2023 at the SVA Theatre.

"Phil Spencer is the exact sort of person you want as an executive of a gaming company," said NYVGCC president and founder Harold Goldberg. "He has consistently shown his commitment to making Xbox the most consumer friendly and diverse platform in the console gaming space. Phil has transformed Xbox into one of the most progressive companies truly pushing the medium forward. He is an exemplary figure that encourages the message that games are for everyone and we are honored to present him with the 2022 Andrew Yoon Legend Award."

Reggie Fils-Aimé, the former industry and COO and board member at NYVGCC added, "Phil and I have been a part of this industry together for many years and I’ve always admired his ability to find new, creative ways to serve gamers.

"Phil isn’t just an executive in games, he is a gamer himself and because of that he knows exactly what fans want when it comes to the Xbox brand. I am thrilled to have him join the prestigious ranks of Andrew Yoon Legend Award winners and look forward to celebrating his illustrious career at the New York Game Awards this January."

Spencer via Twitter stated: "Honored to be recognized by the New York Game Awards with the Andrew Yoon Legend Award. In this remarkable industry, our work to innovate is never done, and I’m committed to keeping at it."

