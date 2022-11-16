Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 3 to Release November 24 - News

Capcom announced the free Title Update 3 for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will release on Thursday, November 24.

Title Update 3 will add three new monsters, the anomaly research quests, new layered weapons event quests, and paid DLC.

View the trailer of the update below:

Read details on Title Update 3 below:

New Monsters – New Risen elder dragons and a powered-up monster make their appearance! Make sure you’re suitably prepared! Chaotic Gore Magala Risen Teostra Risen Kushala Daora

– New Risen elder dragons and a powered-up monster make their appearance! Make sure you’re suitably prepared! Anomaly Research Quests – New monsters, including Risen Kushala Daora! A7★ quests are now available! Anomaly Investigations now go up to Lv. 200! New features for Qurious Crafting! Anomaly Investigations – These are quests where the play conditions, such as the target monster, the locale, and the number of players are randomly determined. Complete these quests to earn points required to level up the Anomaly Research Lab, and special materials that allow for new upgrades to your weapons and armor. As a new feature, you can now also lower the level of the quests you possess. Risen Elder Dragons – Risen Elder Dragons Elder dragons that have fully overcome the affliction caused by the Anomaly, creating a symbiotic relationship with the Qurio. Their “risen” state poses an even greater danger than when they were still under the influence of the affliction. When their anger reaches its peak, each elder dragon gains its own unique and extraordinary powers, becoming even more fearsome than before. Stay on the offensive to prevent them from entering this state or to knock them out of it.

– New monsters, including Risen Kushala Daora! A7★ quests are now available! Anomaly Investigations now go up to Lv. 200! New features for Qurious Crafting! New Layered Weapons – We’ve added the Stuffed Monster Series of 14 layered weapons! Pick your favorite weapon design to spice up your hunting life!

– We’ve added the Stuffed Monster Series of 14 layered weapons! Pick your favorite weapon design to spice up your hunting life! Paid Downloadable Content – A variety of paid downloadable content has been added, including the Stuffed Monster Series of 14 layered weapons!

– A variety of paid downloadable content has been added, including the Stuffed Monster Series of 14 layered weapons! Event Quests – Complete Event Quests to gain special rewards!

Attention Hunters! Kingdom scouts have observed three new threats prowling the areas surrounding Elgado Outpost: Chaotic Gore Magala, Risen Teostra, and Risen Kushala Daora. Gore Magala repeatedly shed their skin until they eventually mature into Shagaru Magala, however sometimes a defect can occur during the molting process. This deformation traps the Gore Magala halfway between its adolescent and mature state, creating the Chaotic Gore Magala variant. Their dual nature allows these incredibly powerful creatures to use the attacks of both Gore and Shagaru Magala, however their stunted growth also causes them intense agony. Hunters above MR10 able to quell the chaos will be rewarded with materials for new weapons and armor boasting unique skills.

Despite the utmost efforts of both Kamura and the Kingdom, the affliction continues to claim new hosts. Sightings of Risen Teostra and Kushala Daora require an immediate response from the coalition’s most skilled hunters. While both monsters are already seen as forces of nature, their Risen forms have the capacity for even more widespread destruction. Beware their angered state, as there is no telling what devastating attacks they will unleash. Hunters must first achieve the rank of MR120 prior to facing off against Risen Kushala Daora and MR140 for Risen Teostra, but the reward for braving the elements is access to materials capable of crafting weapons and armor with new skills.

Hunters looking for even more ways to sharpen their skills will be able to tackle the new A7★ Anomaly Quests, featuring Flaming Espinas, Scorned Magnamalo, and Seething Bazelgeuse. Additionally, the Anomaly Investigation system will raise the level cap to 200, with the added ability to lower the level of individual quests hunters already possess. Materials from Anomaly Investigations can also be used for new augment categories for both weapons and armor. With the ability to pick from “Defense” or “Skills” for armor augments, there are even more opportunities for hunters to build their ideal armor set.

Hunters who have grown attached to the villagers and knights of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak can now bring their Followers with them on almost every Master Rank quest, including Anomaly Quests and Investigations. Be sure to complete all of the available Follower Quests so you can spend more time with your favorite companions no matter the challenge. Title Update 3 also includes a variety of new paid downloadable content, including new gestures, stickers, music, player voices, and the “Hinoa” layered armor set. Fashion hunters who fancy cuddly creatures as much as Dame Fiorayne will also be able to purchase either individual weapons or the full collection of the plush “Stuffed Monster Series,” alongside an expanded list of other unlockable layered weapon options. New Event Quests will continue to reward players with new equipment, stickers, poses, and other fun items, in addition to the new “Kagami” character voice being released as a free downloadable content. This energetic Dual Blades user leads the Royal Secret Service in the Kingdom, and is a close friend to Master Utsushi.

Please stay tuned for future title updates, as new monsters and more await just around the corner with Free Title Update 4 launching in Winter 2023 and Free Title Update 5 in Spring 2023.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

