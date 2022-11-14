The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Releases December 14 - News

posted 2 hours ago

CD Projekt RED announced the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will launch on December 14. It will be available as a free update for those who already own the game.

The next-gen update is confirmed to include a "range of visual and technical improvements - including ray tracing and faster loading times - across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content."

More details on the next-gen update will be showcased during a livestream next week on Twitch.

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming on December 14th, free for everyone who already owns the game.



For more details and gameplay reveal, tune in to REDstreams next week on https://t.co/IpFERTohi9. pic.twitter.com/fg3yfGeNih — The Witcher (@witchergame) November 14, 2022

