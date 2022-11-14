Mika and the Witch's Mountain Delayed to 2023 - News

Publisher and developer Chibig, and developer Nukefist announced Mika and the Witch’s Mountain has been delayed to a 2023 release window.

The game is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One,, and PC via Steam.

A Kickstarter for the game will launch in early 2023, which will be used "to polish the last details of Mika and the Witch’s Mountain and meet the expectations of the gaming community."

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Meet Mika, an aspiring witch with a half-formed set of powers. In order to complete her training, she must help out the townspeople living at the bottom of the mountain, bringing them packages on her magic broom. It’s time to make some friends and take to the skies!

Help Mika earn her stripes, roaming around the island and earning upgrades with each successful delivery. Along the way you’ll get to know each of the quirky characters in town. But be warned—flying is a dangerous business, and packages are easily damaged in transit!

A combat-free game for curious hearts. Soar with the wind and discover a bewitching open world with secrets hidden in every nook and cranny.

Key Features:

A loving-made island sandbox to explore on your broom.

Protect the packages from the elements as you fly around the island.

Get to know the villagers, learning a new story with each delivery.

Experience a heartwarming tale about growing up and making your own way.

a heartwarming tale about growing up and making your own way. A short narrative-driven game with enough secrets to keep you coming back for more.

