PS5 Best-Selling Console in the US in October, Modern Warfare II Debuts in First

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US in October 2022 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from The NPD Group. NPD includes the dates for the four week period of October 2 to October 29.

The Xbox Series X|S the second best-selling console in terms of units sold and dollar sales, while the Nintendo Switch Switch came in third in both categories.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in October 2022 have seen growth by the double-digit percentage. This is the fourth straight month of such growth. This was offset in the decline in other platforms.

Year-to-date units sold has the Nintendo Switch as the best-selling console, followed by the PlayStation 5 in second and Xbox Series X|S in third. Year-to-date dollar sales has the PlayStation 5 in first, followed by the Xbox Series X|S in second, and Switch in third.

Overall spending on video games in October were flat year-on-year with $4.27 billion. Spending on video game content increased two percent from $3.64 billion to $3.70 billion, while video game hardware sales decreased 10 percent from $468 million to $424 million.

Year-to-date sales for 2022 are down seven percent from $46.08 billion to $42.69 billion. Spending on video game content in 2022 dropped eight percent from $40.25 billion to $37.19 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped two percent from $3.88 billion to $3.78 billion.

"U.S. consumer spending on video game content, hardware and accessories totaled $4.3 billion during the month of October 2022, flat when compared to a year ago," said The NPD Group Executive Director and Video Game Industry Advisor Mat Piscatella.

"Hardware was the best performing segment during September, led by double-digit percentage growth for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Year-to-date total video game spending across content, hardware and accessories is now 8% lower than 2021, at $38.4 billion."

He added, "[October] growth in digital sales and subscriptions for console and PC video game content, driven in large part by the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, was offset by declines in mobile content and hardware. YTD spending has fallen 7% compared to this point in 2021, at $42.7B."

There were eight new games in the top 20 in October, led by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II that entered the charts at the top. It is already the second best-selling game of 2022.

The launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was the main reason for double-digit growth in console and PC content spending. 2021's Call of Duty: Vanguard didn't launch until November.

Gotham Knights debuted in second place and after its launch month is the 14th best-selling game of the year.

Other new entries in the top 20 includes NHL 23 in fifth place, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in sixth place, Bayonetta 3 in ninth place, Star Ocean: The Divine Force in 14th place, Dragon Ball: Breakers in 16th place, and PGA Tour 2K23 in 17th place.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for October 2022:

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo games for October 2022:

Top 10 best-selling PlayStation games for October 2022:

Top 10 best-selling Xbox games for October 2022:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in year-to-date 2022:

