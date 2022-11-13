The Game Awards 2022 to Feature '50-Plus Games' - News

The Game Awards are less than one month away and the creator, producer, and host Geoff Keighley in a new interview with VideoGames.si revealed the awards show will feature " 50-plus games."

"It’s always tough because when you have 50-plus games involved in some way, something’s gonna get out," said Keighley. "But yeah, [we have a] pretty good history, knock on wood, with the show and we usually keep some surprises.

"I was talking to one company, and they’re like, ‘Hey, we announced our game at The Game Awards, we have a spreadsheet of 143 things that we have to do immediately after.’ You know, updating the website and the social posts and things like that. So it’s just a lot of stuff that has to be coordinated. We’re hopeful we’ll get to surprise people."

The Game Awards 2022 will have a shorter runtime than in previous years.

"I don’t have a number for you, but it’s consistent with past years," said Keighley. "We’ve got some existing games that are announced that will show brand new content, and then we’ve got a lot of new games to reveal as well. Lots of speculation online already about what will or won’t be there. I’m sure some rumors are probably not right, and they’re only going to intensify in the coming weeks."

The Game Awards 2022 will take place on December 8 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

