Mech Shooter War Robots: Frontiers Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 236 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher MY.GAMES and publisher Pixonic have announced multiplayer third-person mech shooter, War Robots: Frontiers, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

The game will first launch for PC via Steam Early Access on November 24. The full release will be on all platforms in 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

War Robots: Frontiers was built completely from the ground up for modern PC and consoles using Unreal Engine 5 to deliver intense, tactical skirmishes featuring immense, heavily customizable mechs. Taking place 200 years after the original War Robots, players will battle over a system of worlds called the Wild 10.

Games will unfold over fully destructible environments on distant planets in intense six-versus-six matches. As the battles rage, the great iron fury of the high powered weapons on the war machines will wreak havoc on the environment as players scramble for control of objectives. Pilots will have to be smart in how they utilize their limited amount of customizable mechs during battles. Will they deploy a swift close-quarters robot that relies on stealth and up close fire power or deploy devastating ordnance from a distance with heavy cannons and missiles? Especially successful pilots will also be able to unleash their Alpha during the match, a massive machine of death that can turn the tide of any engagement with their overwhelming firepower and tactical abilities.

Early Access will commence on November 24 via Steam in which players can take a first look at the game if they buy a Pioneer pack that not only contains access to the game but also contains items for the game. Pioneer packs will be available via the website of the game and on Steam from November 24 onwards.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles