PS5 Best-Selling Console in Modern Warfare II Week - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Oct 23-29 - Sales

/ 1,042 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console with 300,733 units sold for the week ending October 29, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 25.27 million units lifetime.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 274,709 units to bring its lifetime sales to 114.34 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 215,680 units to bring their lifetime sales to 17.92 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are up by over 6,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are down by nearly 11,000 units. PS4 sold 294,578 units for the week ending October 31, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 226,339 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,354 units, while the Xbox One sold 113 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 55,412 (22.6%), while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 58,639 units (37.3%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 180,016 units (-39.6%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 25,273 units (-94.9%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 3,544 units (-96.9%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 26,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 21,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 8,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 12.63 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 8.27 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 6.65 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 300,733 ( 25,272,353 ) Switch - 274,709 ( 114,338,773 ) Xbox Series X|S - 215,680 ( 17,915,345 ) PlayStation 4 - 1,354 ( 117,012,309 ) Xbox One - 113 ( 51,278,358 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 115,863 Xbox Series X|S - 110,911 Switch - 106,884 PlayStation 4 - 998 Xbox One - 79

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 101,184

Switch - 86,937 Xbox Series X|S - 71,199

PlayStation 4 - 315 Xbox One - 26 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 70,861 Switch - 68,674 Xbox Series X|S - 23,369 PlayStation 4 - 24 Xbox One - 4

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 12,825 Switch - 12,214 Xbox Series X|S - 10,201

PlayStation 4 - 17 Xbox One - 4 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency. Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles