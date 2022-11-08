Chained Echoes Arrives December 8 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 279 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Deck13 Spotlight and developer Matthias Linda announced the turn-based RPG, Chained Echoes, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass on December 8 for $24.99.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A Magnus Opus Seven Years in the Making

After seven years of development, the Magnum Opus from solo developer Matthias Linda Chained Echoes—a traditional, all encompassing JRPG, inspired by classics of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System and PlayStation 1 era—is finally finished. Gamers from all around the world can now engage in an outstanding JRPG fantasy that is full of exciting challenges and appeal.

Players will find themselves within the continent of Valandis, after centuries of war finally at peace. However, this world they are in is marked by possible conflict, and rumors that a weapon of mass destruction is an imminent danger. Peace is fragile, conflicts lasting for centuries just won’t disappear, a new war could break loose anytime soon…

Can a group of strangers restore the peace?

Can the weapon be destroyed?

Welcome to the Overdrive!

Chained Echoes is packed; featuring magic, mechs, swords, boss fights, turn based combat, a complex story and roughly 40 hours of content. While being a turn based game, the Overdrive-Combat System ensures that the fights are fast paced while still offering massive tactical depth. Creatively tune the skill set of your party and slay even the most vicious foes like a whirlwind!

In Chained Echoes, medieval Fantasy meets modern Steampunk, so get ready for both sword duels and Mech fights!

An incredible, carefully crafted world awaits, filled with otherworldly creatures, multiple nations of human and humanoid races, brimming with individual lore and culture for the player to dig into. In the wild, Valandis’ varied environments are a true paradise for adventurers, each with their unique look and special challenges, menacing bosses and exciting secrets!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles