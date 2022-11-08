Nintendo and DeNA to Establish Joint Venture Company - News

Nintendo announced it has partnered with mobile video game company DeNA to establish a join venture company. The new company will be a Specified Subsidiary of Nintendo. Nintendo and DeNA already have a working partnership that DeNA co-developed and handles the service infrastructure and Nintendo Account integration for several Nintendo titles available on iOS and Android. This includes Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem Heroes, Mario Kart Tour, and Super Mario Run. Nintendo and DeNA already have a working partnership that DeNA co-developed and handles the

"With the integrated hardware-software model at the core of its business, Nintendo also strives to provide enhanced experience and service outside of its dedicated gaming system," reads the press release. "In order to provide this experience in a holistic manner, Nintendo is working to maintain and expand its relationship with consumers primarily through Nintendo Account.

"As part of this effort, Nintendo entered a business and capital alliance with DeNA in 2015 and has collaborated to develop and operate the new core system centered around Nintendo Account since then. "Based on the expertise accumulated over the seven plus years and the experience of co-developing multiple services based on Nintendo Account, Nintendo and DeNA will advance their partnership and establish a joint venture company. With the objective to strengthen the digitalization of Nintendo’s business, the joint venture company will research and develop, as well as create value-added services to further reinforce Nintendo’s relationship with consumers." The new join venture company will be founded on April 3, 2023 with a capital investment of 5 billion yen. Nintendo will contribute 80 percent of the investment and DeNA the other 20 percent.

