Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is 'Not Cancelled'

Ubisoft back in September 2020 announced Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake with a January 21, 2021 release date. It would later be delayed to March 18, 2021, followed by another delay with no new specific date given and in June of this year announced the game is no longer targeting a release in fiscal year 2023 and has been delisted from retailers.

Ubisoft in a new update has stated Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has not been cancelled and is currently in development at Ubisoft Montreal. A new release date for the game has not been set and will provide new information when the team is ready.

Existing pre-orders for the game have been cancelled and refunded where applicable as there is no release date. Pre-orders will open again once a release date is announced.

There is also currently no plans to remake any other Prince of Persia title.

