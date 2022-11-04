Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts, Bayonetta 3 Takes 3rd - Sales

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II has debuted in first place in its second week on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 43rd week of 2022.

The Nintendo Switch exclusive, Bayonetta 3, debuted in third place.

FIFA 23 dropped one spot to second place. Gran Turismo 7 is up one spot to fourth place. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope dropped three spots to fifth place.

There are a total of four multiplatform titles in the top 10, three PlayStation titles, and three Nintendo Switch games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 43, 2022: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II - NEW FIFA 23 Bayonetta 3 - NEW Gran Turismo 7 Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope Horizon: Forbidden West Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Splatoon 3 Minecraft

