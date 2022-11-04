Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Headed to PS5 on November 15 - News

/ 131 Views

by, posted 26 minutes ago

Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will launch for the PlayStation 5 on November 15.

There will be no free upgrade from the PlayStation 4 version of the game, however, the PlayStation 5 version is identical to the PlayStation 4 version.

"This version is 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 to the PS4's and doesn't include any additional feature or content," said Tribute Games.

🍕🕹PlayStation gamers, it's time to get shreddin' with the Turtle Squad when TMNT Shredder's Revenge bashes, crashes and dashes to the PS5 natively on November 15th!



📝This version is 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 to the PS4's and doesn't include any additional feature or content. pic.twitter.com/CDEJgEfXKk — Tribute Games (@TributeGames) November 4, 2022

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge sold over one million units in its first week. It released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on June 16.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles