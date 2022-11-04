By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Headed to PS5 on November 15

by William D'Angelo , posted 26 minutes ago / 131 Views

Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will launch for the PlayStation 5 on November 15.

There will be no free upgrade from the PlayStation 4 version of the game, however, the PlayStation 5 version is identical to the PlayStation 4 version. 

"This version is 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 to the PS4's and doesn't include any additional feature or content," said Tribute Games.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge sold over one million units in its first week. It released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on June 16.

3 Comments
gtotheunit91 (20 minutes ago)

Identical in resolution and framerate too? Soooooo this will be just for PS5 owners to have the PS5 artwork on the box?

  • 0
SanAndreasX (22 minutes ago)

Doesn't the PS4 version work on PS5?

  • 0
Johnd (24 minutes ago)

The version is identical to the PS4 version with no extras. Why bother!

  • 0