Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Sales 1 Million Units in 1 Week

Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has sold over one million units in its first week.

The game released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on June 16.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is the game I dreamed of working on ever since I began watching the original cartoon and funneling coins into the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade cabinets as a kid,” said Dotemu CEO Cyrille Imbert.

"We are immensely grateful to Nickelodeon for the opportunity to honor an era of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that profoundly impacted the lives of everyone at Dotemu, and to our friends at Tribute Games for expertly capturing the classic thrill of the Turtles’ battles with the Foot Clan in a new experience that feels completely fresh and exciting to play."

Tribute Games co-founder Jean-Francois Major added, "Tribute Games set out to make the ultimate celebration of a chapter in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles history that means the world to us, and it’s been wonderful to watch the accessible fun of beat-em-ups resonate with longtime fans and genre newcomers alike.

"We’re thankful for all of the support and encouragement the passionate Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles community has shown us since the reveal of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and we look forward to watching players continue to discover the easter eggs we’ve hidden throughout the game while chaining together some bodacious combos."

