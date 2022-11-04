Xbox's Matt Booty: Grounded Has Topped13 Million Players - News

The head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty in an interview with Skill Up announced the survival game from Obsidian Entertainment, Grounded, has surpassed 13 million players.

"Grounded I think we are at over 13 million players as of today," said Booty. "We just did the full 1.0 release.

"Very small team of about 20 people. And how do you get a game done with that small of a team inside of Obsidian? You use all the tools that Obsidian has got. All that RPG tooling, all the things that they've put together you sort of are pulling things off the shelf to be able to put your own spin and your own idea on it.

"I think for me that Grounded is such a great example of how you can create something that has got a cool, unique feel. It's clearly something that stands on its own. It innovates, but it didn't require a lot of technology heavy lift. Because they were really using stuff that came off the shelf from years of working at Obsidian."

The game released in Early Access in July 2020 with the full release happening on September 27, 2022. It is available to play on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

